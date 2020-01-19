News By Tag
Telliant Systems Meeting the Best and Brightest in Tech at PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando
Telliant Systems is excited to be with Golf-Tech Innovators at PGA show
By: Telliant Systems
Join Telliant Systems at the golf industry's leading trade-only event, where PGA Professionals & Golf Industry Professionals gather to discover the latest trends in golf equipment & technology, apparel & accessories. At the PGA Show you can attend the world's largest Outdoor Demo Day, discover education sessions taught by world class golf instructors, network with industry experts and much more.
Seth Narayanan, CEO of Telliant Systems is attending and said "We are looking to develop long lasting relationships with new technology partners. We will be reconnecting with current customers. We are looking forward to learning about the new products and services—it's what our clients look for. As a golf-tech partner we are looking to help our clients gain greater visibility and increase their market share to enhance and grow their brand image."
"We use cutting-edge technology knowledge, our core remains the same. We are the same people who go the extra mile for our clients, we laser-focused on the details, and are devoted to expanding Golf-industry IT products and services with technology" said Kathleen Narayanan, CFO of Telliant.
Since its founding, Telliant Systems, a Microsoft Gold Partner in Application Development, has collaborated with software makers globally. Telliant's customers are comprised of organizations from many industries, such as healthcare, financial/banking, training/HR, insurance, retail, transportation, and government. Telliant offers dedicated project teams, turn key projects with hybrid engagement, and delivery models that are customized to suit the diverse needs of our global clients.
About Telliant
Telliant Systems based in Alpharetta, GA offers a full range of services to customers in North America and across the globe. Telliant offers a diverse selection of custom software development services, such as application development, software testing, performance analysis, and software tuning. Telliant Systems' services are available for a variety of software platforms, including Microsoft.NET Development and Java/2EE, utilizing a range of open source technologies such as Linux, PHP, MySQL. Expert teams are available for development on mobile platforms including iOS and Android development and every platform inbetween. Telliant clients benefit from working with a multi-disciplined team of professionals with a proven track record of delivering results.
More information on Telliant Systems' services is available at www.telliant.com. Telliant Systems operates through a state-of-the-
