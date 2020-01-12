News By Tag
Empowering the Surviving Children of Fallen Special Operators
Military Foundations Partner to Provide New Named Scholarship
By: Special Operations Warrior Foundation
A private, non-profit organization, Courage and Sacrifice provides injured heroes programs. More than 95% of funds are used to support existing national programs for medical and rehabilitation expenses, counseling and job re-training. In addition, Courage and Sacrifice supports specialized, targeted programs to address individual needs of local wounded veterans such as handicap access, home renovation, and family care programs.
From Jeff Elie, Vice President of Courage and Sacrifice: "We strive to make a tangible difference in the quality of life for our wounded heroes and demonstrate our deep gratitude for the sacrifice they and their families have made for us."
Inspired by SOWF's mission and programs to fund educational expenses for children of fallen Special Operators, Courage and Sacrifice generously chose to direct $10,000 per year to SOWF as the new Courage and Sacrifice Annual Scholarship. This award will help fund the education of an incoming freshman who is attending an accredited institution of higher education.
"We are proud to have Courage and Sacrifice's support for our foundation and the families of fallen Special Operations Warriors whom we serve," says Colonel Sean Corrigan, Ret., Executive Vice President of SOWF. "Courage and Sacrifice is making a difference in a child's life and is honoring the sacrifice of that child's parent."
The 2020 Scholarship was awarded to William McDaniel III, son of Air Force Master Sgt. William McDaniel II, who lost his life in 2002. William is attending West Coast Baptist College, starting in January 2020. In a note written to Courage and Sacrifice, William writes: "You have greatly contributed to making my year and the kickoff of my college years even better. I'm honored and humbled to receive your gift."
Special Operations Warrior Foundation funds all educational expenses from "cradle to career" –
for the children of all fallen Special Operations personnel including, but not limited to, Army Rangers and Special Forces, Marine Raiders, Air Force Air Commandos, and Navy SEALs. There is no application to qualify for funding, and there is no financial cap on undergraduate college funding. Funding specifically
includes pre-school and early childhood education, primary and high school tutoring, college testing prep, college visits, tuition, room & board, books, and more. Upon confirmation of an operator losing their life in
the line of duty, SOWF's Scholarship and Family Outreach family team proactively contacts surviving spouses within 60 days. From that day forward, SOWF provides surviving family members with a lifetime of information, funding, and emotional support.
Over 370 funded students have graduated college through the support of SOWF and 154 students are currently enrolled in college. Today, SOWF is committed to supporting more than 860 surviving children.
SOWF also provides immediate emergency funding to families of severely wounded operators so they can quickly travel & reunite with the operator upon arriving back in the US for medical care. These recovering operators are relocated to Department of Defense medical facilities like Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and the Brook Army Medical Center.
To learn more about Special Operations Warrior Foundation: visit specialops.org (http://www.specialops.org/
To learn more about Courage and Sacrifice Foundation: visit courageandsacrifice.org (http://www.courageandsacrifice.org/
Contact
Marc Portugal
***@specialops.org
813-805-9400
