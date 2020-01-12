Dranoff 2 Piano & the Coral Gables Art Cinema Present Alfred Hitchcock New Live Score & Screening

Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 at 8PM at the Coral Gables Art Cinema, Dranoff 2 Piano will give a live 2 piano performance with the screening of the 1927 classic The Lodger: A Story Of the London Fog Alfred Hitchcock's most renowned silent film.

By: Dranoff 2 Piano

Hitchcock The Lodger2020_HDScreen

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tag:

* Music Industry:

* Music Location:

* Miami - Florida - US Subject:

* Events

Media Contact

Dranoff 2 Piano Foundation

Carlene M. Sawyer

carlene@dranoff2piano.org

305-572-9900 Dranoff 2 Piano FoundationCarlene M. Sawyer305-572-9900

End

-- Media Contact:Carlene M. Sawyercarlene@dranoff2piano.orgNew Live Score and Screening(Miami, January 15, 2020) Dutch pianists Jeroen Van Veen and Mike Del Ferro will present their original new music score for The Lodger including Nocturnes by Frederick Chopin several sonatas by Beethoven, Gershwin's, and works by George Crumb on two Steinway concert grand pianos mixed with original works and soundtracks by Van Veen and del Ferro in front of this iconic Hitchcock silent film and the live audience at the Cinema.live concert and screening. This Hitchcock great will take place on Wednesday, January 29at the Coral Gables Art Cinema located at 260 Aragon Avenue in Coral Gables. Tickets including a patron reception with concert and film screening are $75. For tickets or more information, visit www.GablesCinema.com or call (786) 385-9689.About DranoffFor 34 years, the Dranoff International 2 Piano Foundation has been the world's leading champion of exclusively two piano repertoire and artistry. It is the only international foundation, accredited by the World Federation of International Music Competitions, to discover, promote, and award honors to top professional duo piano artists through its competition, commissions, and presentations of duo piano concerts. The Dranoff promotes awareness in a new generation of students of the transformational power of music and the arts through its multi-disciplinary, educational, and inspirational concert program, PIANO SLAM.About the ArtistsJeroen Van Veen is director of Van Veen Productions, Chairman of the Simeon ten Holt Foundation, Pianomania Foundation and artistic director of several music festivals. He is also active as Overseas Artistic Director in the Murray Dranoff Two Piano Competition based in Miami. Over the last 25 years Van Veen recorded more than 180 Albums and 5 DVD's for Brilliant Classics. "Jeroen van Veen has for many years been a powerhouse in the piano world of the Netherlands and beyond", Dominy Clements ( Musicweb-International)Mike del Ferro has traveled the world extensively searching for collaborations with musicians from cultures quite different to his own, and the musical results have been eye-opening, building musical bridges between cultures not normally within reach of each other. He has managed to combine elements of the revered canons of Western music interspersed with the audacity of Jazz improvisation, and paying tribute to the ancient structures of Asian, South American and African traditional music.