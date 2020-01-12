News By Tag
Dranoff 2 Piano & the Coral Gables Art Cinema Present Alfred Hitchcock New Live Score & Screening
Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 at 8PM at the Coral Gables Art Cinema, Dranoff 2 Piano will give a live 2 piano performance with the screening of the 1927 classic The Lodger: A Story Of the London Fog Alfred Hitchcock's most renowned silent film.
By: Dranoff 2 Piano
Carlene M. Sawyer
carlene@dranoff2piano.org
Dranoff 2 Piano and the Coral Gables Art Cinema Present Alfred Hitchcock
New Live Score and Screening The Lodger: A Story Of the London Fog
Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 at 8PM at the Coral Gables Art Cinema, Dranoff 2 Piano will give a live 2 piano performance with the screening of the 1927 classic
The Lodger: A Story Of the London Fog Alfred Hitchcock's most renowned silent film.
(Miami, January 15th, 2020) Dutch pianists Jeroen Van Veen and Mike Del Ferro will present their original new music score for The Lodger including Nocturnes by Frederick Chopin several sonatas by Beethoven, Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue, and works by George Crumb on two Steinway concert grand pianos mixed with original works and soundtracks by Van Veen and del Ferro in front of this iconic Hitchcock silent film and the live audience at the Cinema.
The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog live concert and screening. This Hitchcock great will take place on Wednesday, January 29th at the Coral Gables Art Cinema located at 260 Aragon Avenue in Coral Gables. Tickets including a patron reception with concert and film screening are $75. For tickets or more information, visit www.GablesCinema.com or call (786) 385-9689.
About Dranoff
For 34 years, the Dranoff International 2 Piano Foundation has been the world's leading champion of exclusively two piano repertoire and artistry. It is the only international foundation, accredited by the World Federation of International Music Competitions, to discover, promote, and award honors to top professional duo piano artists through its competition, commissions, and presentations of duo piano concerts. The Dranoff promotes awareness in a new generation of students of the transformational power of music and the arts through its multi-disciplinary, educational, and inspirational concert program, PIANO SLAM.
About the Artists
Jeroen Van Veen is director of Van Veen Productions, Chairman of the Simeon ten Holt Foundation, Pianomania Foundation and artistic director of several music festivals. He is also active as Overseas Artistic Director in the Murray Dranoff Two Piano Competition based in Miami. Over the last 25 years Van Veen recorded more than 180 Albums and 5 DVD's for Brilliant Classics. "Jeroen van Veen has for many years been a powerhouse in the piano world of the Netherlands and beyond", Dominy Clements ( Musicweb-International)
Mike del Ferro has traveled the world extensively searching for collaborations with musicians from cultures quite different to his own, and the musical results have been eye-opening, building musical bridges between cultures not normally within reach of each other. He has managed to combine elements of the revered canons of Western music interspersed with the audacity of Jazz improvisation, and paying tribute to the ancient structures of Asian, South American and African traditional music.
www.Dranoff2Piano.org | www.GablesCinema.com
Media Contact
Dranoff 2 Piano Foundation
Carlene M. Sawyer
carlene@dranoff2piano.org
305-572-9900
End
