Touré, Danielle Moodie-Mills & Rev. Mark Thompson Ready to Offer Fresh, Independent Voices to the V
By: Foote Communications
Over the past year, all three hosts' shows have been tackling the hottest political issues in the country during their intense, deep-dive conversations and debates about everything from President Donald Trump's "latest" to which Democratic presidential candidate holds the edge.
As the dust settles on Iran and the presidential primary season kicks off, count on Touré, Danielle Moodie-Mills and Rev. Mark Thompson keeping you informed and engaged in one of the most important political years of our time.
"Look, 2020 is going to be one of the most important in our nation's history," said Chris Colbert, CEO of DCP Entertainment, who produces and distributes the shows. "We have a responsibility to make sure people have the information they need so they can make informed decisions and understand the power of their own voice. These hosts are the best at what they do. They're fiery and passionate about making sure folks are informed, education – and entertained."
All the shows are available on your favorite podcast listening platform – Apple, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher.
About the shows
Touré Show: Listen to success stories from Black actors, musicians, politicians, athletes, activists & 'allies' to learn how you can achieve your goals and grow your own business.
WokeAF: Get woke & stay woke with Danielle Moody- Mills daily 1-hour rundown on all the chaos going down in Washington. Weekdays @ 9am ET.
Make It Plain: Mark Thompson (Matsimela Mapfumo) talks politics, breaking news, social justice and Black resistance.
About DCP Entertainment
DCP Entertainment (https://www.dcpofficial.com/)
About DNR Studios
DNR Studios (https://www.dnrstudios.com/)
