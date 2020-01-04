 
Touré, Danielle Moodie-Mills & Rev. Mark Thompson Ready to Offer Fresh, Independent Voices to the V

By: Foote Communications
 
 
DCP Entertainment
DCP Entertainment
 
NEW YORK - Jan. 9, 2020 - PRLog -- As the 2020 presidential election year, DCP Entertainment's line-up, including outspoken, unapologetically progressive hosts Touré, Danielle Moodie-Mills and Rev. Mark Thompson – are fired up and ready to go.

Over the past year, all three hosts' shows have been tackling the hottest political issues in the country during their intense, deep-dive conversations and debates about everything from President Donald Trump's "latest" to which Democratic presidential candidate holds the edge.

As the dust settles on Iran and the presidential primary season kicks off, count on Touré, Danielle Moodie-Mills and Rev. Mark Thompson keeping you informed and engaged in one of the most important political years of our time.

"Look, 2020 is going to be one of the most important in our nation's history," said Chris Colbert, CEO of DCP Entertainment, who produces and distributes the shows. "We have a responsibility to make sure people have the information they need so they can make informed decisions and understand the power of their own voice. These hosts are the best at what they do. They're fiery and passionate about making sure folks are informed, education – and entertained."

All the shows are available on your favorite podcast listening platform – Apple, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher.

• Touré Show (https://www.dcpofficial.com/toureshow), hosted by Touré
•  Democracy-ish (https://www.dcpofficial.com/democracy-ish), hosted by Touré and Danielle Moodie-Mills
• Woke AF (https://www.dcpofficial.com/woke-af), hosted by Danielle Moodie-Mills
•  Make it Plain (https://www.dcpofficial.com/make-it-plain), hosted by Rev. Mark Thompson

About the shows

Touré Show: Listen to success stories from Black actors, musicians, politicians, athletes, activists & 'allies' to learn how you can achieve your goals and grow your own business.

Democracy-ish: Get your weekly rundown of the presidential election from a Black progressive point of view. Consider Danielle Moodie-Mills and Toure as your tour guides, flight attendants and or therapists as we move through this dumpster fire of an election cycle—together!

WokeAF: Get woke & stay woke with Danielle Moody- Mills daily 1-hour rundown on all the chaos going down in Washington. Weekdays @ 9am ET.

Make It Plain: Mark Thompson (Matsimela Mapfumo) talks politics, breaking news, social justice and Black resistance.

For interviews with Chris Colbert or the hosts, contact Neil Foote, Foote Communications, neil@neilfoote.com 214.448.3765.

About DCP Entertainment
DCP Entertainment (https://www.dcpofficial.com/), LLC is your destination for the underrepresented voice, sharing stories you won't find anywhere else. Giving a platform to people of color, women and LGBTQ communities, as well as highlighting stories around mental health, disability and overcoming adversity, DCP presents stories that we can all relate to. With a focus on improving the world around us, DCP's podcast and video series go beyond entertainment, and provide perspectives and lessons that can create positive movements. Shows include "Democracy-ish (https://www.dcpofficial.com/democracy-ish)", "Make It Plain (https://www.dcpofficial.com/make-it-plain)", "Toure Show (https://www.dcpofficial.com/toureshow)", "Picked Last in Gym Class (https://www.dcpofficial.com/picked-last-in-gym-class)" and "Inner Space (https://www.dcpofficial.com/innerspace)". For more information, visit https://www.dcpofficial.com/ and follow @DCPofficial on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About DNR Studios
DNR Studios (https://www.dnrstudios.com/) was started by pioneering radio duo Derek Hartley and Romaine Patterson who have worked in broadcast media for nearly sixteen years. Over the years, they have raised more than $250,000 for various charities encouraging sexual and gender equality, the fight against HIV/AIDS and support for homeless and at-risk youth. Since launching in 2016, DNR Studios has also become home to nearly a dozen radio shows and podcasts, including Make It Plain with Rev. Mark Thompson, Laura Heywood Interviews, the Taylor Strecker show, Naughty But Nice with Rob Shuter and AnxieTea Radio with Donny and Zara. DNR Studios is committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment that fosters talent and delivers high quality entertainment.

Neil Foote
***@neilfoote.com
Click to Share