St. Luke's HealthNow to Feature Orthopedic Care in Back to Back Episodes
The two episodes will present orthopedic specialists from St. Luke's University Health Network discussing foot and ankle and hand and wrist care.
By: ASR Media Productions
Healthy Feet and Ankles, taped before a live studio audience, convenes St. Luke's orthopedic specialists to discuss how the right care can help you go the distance. Featured panelists include James Lachman, MD, an orthopedic surgeon specializing in foot and ankle issues, Brent Bernstein, DPM, a foot & ankle surgeon, and Matt Babbitt, PT, DPT, CPed, a physical therapist and pedorthist. The January 13th episode, hosted by Ashley Russo, president and executive producer of ASR Media Productions, is a collaboration between ASR Media Productions and St. Luke's University Health Network.
"I recommend orthopedic surgery at St. Luke's because everyone on the team has the same goal," says Dr. Lachman. "We're treating every patient individually and we're going to give everyone the best recommendation each time."
Airing January 20, It's All in the Wrist focuses on common hand and wrist conditions and treatments. Panelists offering their expertise include Dante Palumbo, DO, a detail-oriented hand, wrist and elbow surgeon, Anastassia Newbury, MD, an orthopedic surgeon who practices complex reconstructions of acute and chronic hand and wrist conditions, and Chris Latchford, OTR/L, a certified hand therapist.
St. Luke's HealthNow complements other St. Luke's health and wellness programming including Talk with Your Doctor, a 30-minute live call-in show now in its 21st year, as well as The PEAK TV, (http://www.thepeaktv.com/
St. Luke's HealthNow, Talk with Your Doctor, and The PEAK TV air in rotation every Monday at 6:30 PM on WFMZ-TV Channel 69 (Service Electric channel 508 and RCN channel 1007). Check local listings for show schedule and topics.
About St. Luke's
St. Luke's University Health Network (SLUHN) is a non-profit, regional, fully integrated, nationally recognized network providing services at six hospitals and more than 200 sites, primarily in Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon, Schuylkill, Bucks, Montgomery, Berks and Monroe counties in Pennsylvania and in Warren County, New Jersey. The Network recently was honored with its second consecutive 100 Top Hospitals™ Award from Truven Health Analytics® in the Major Teaching Hospital Category. St. Luke's Quakertown Campus was also recognized as a 100 Top Hospital in the Small Community Hospital category.
About ASR Media Productions
ASR Media Productions, creators of meaningful media such as Emmy® award-winning The PEAK TV, Lehigh Valley's premier lifestyle program airing locally on WFMZ - Channel 69 and nationally on DrTV. ASR Media Productions specializes in video and television production services, creative direction and writing, documentary storytelling, commercial concept and development, event recaps, and media training as well as marketing and social media placement that complement and enhance a company's existing efforts. ASR Media assists in the development of effective strategies for creating relationships between businesses and their key audiences. Each customized project is designed to meet our client's immediate and long-term goals. www.asrmediaproductions.com.
