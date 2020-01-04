 
Jeané Elliott Bennett Killeen Resident Opens Dream Vacations Franchise

Vacation Specialist Certification Received After Completing Intensive Training Program
KILLEEN, Texas - Jan. 8, 2020 - PRLog -- Jeané Elliott Bennett completed an intensive training program to become a certified Dream Vacations travel agent in Killeen. As a result of being part of the nation's leading home-based travel agent franchise network, has access to the best cruise and land vacation deals and Dream Vacations' exclusive, elite product and service offerings. Her travel agency's name is Dream Vacations-Elliott Exquisite Vacations.

"My previous career as a supervisor in a military store instilled in me the importance of providing superior customer service," said Bennett, Dream Vacations franchise owner and vacation specialist. "In addition to planning vacations that will create memories to last a lifetime, I believe it is important to provide memorable service. That is why I take care of my clients from beginning to end and everywhere in between."

To complete the certification program, Bennett participated in in-depth training and workshops including sales and marketing seminars; product briefings by major cruise lines; hands-on computer systems orientation introducing new agents to CruiseControl and proprietary customer relationship manage, sales reporting and reservation system; and onboard ship inspections at the state-of-the art Dream Vacations training center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Consumers can browse Bennett's Dream Vacations website, http://www.ElliottExquisiteVacations.com, complete with a live search engine and booking capabilities, or contact her for expert, personalized guidance in planning memorable vacations. Dream Vacations-Elliott Exquisite Vacations walks clients step-by-step through the entire booking and planning process, from selecting destinations and excursions based on clients' interests to providing packing lists and enhancing special occasions.

As a Dream Vacations franchise owner, Bennett is now part of the World Travel Holdings family of brands, one of the top travel retail networks in the world with incredible buying power with every major cruise line and many tour operators, resulting in exceptional low prices and exclusive offers such as upgrades, discounts and more.

For more information or to book a dream vacation, please call (909) 990-1124 or visit http://www.ElliottExquisiteVacations.com. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 9 am to 7 pm; Friday from 9 am to 5 pm; and Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm.

About Dream Vacations
Travel agents with the top-ranked home-based travel agency franchise Dream Vacations have the resources to plan and create seamless vacation experiences for their customers while offering the best value. A member of the International Franchise Association, Dream Vacations is part of World Travel Holdings and has received partner of the year, a top-ranking status, by all the major cruise lines as well as national recognition for its support of military veterans.

Media Contact:
Jeané Elliott Bennett
(909) 990-1124
jbennett@dreamvacations.com

Jeané Elliott Bennett
jbennett@dreamvacations.com
Email:***@dreamvacations.com Email Verified
Click to Share