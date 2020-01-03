News By Tag
New Year, Last Chance for a New Home at The Gables at Monroe
The active lifestyle community is now in closeout. Only 8 fully upgraded homes remain.
By: Renaissance Properties
"Contact us today to tour our popular model homes and the handful of quick-delivery homes at the Gables to start 2020 with a new lifestyle before we are sold out," said Robert Adinolfi, Chief Operating Officer at Renaissance Properties.
All home designs at The Gables feature a magnificent master bedroom, culinary dream kitchen, dining room, laundry room and great room all on the first floor, giving residents easy access to everything they need or want on a daily basis. For those who enjoy the comfort of extra space, all townhomes also include additional bedrooms on the second floor and a full-height basement.
"Your long-term comfort is our top priority, and that's why have put your daily necessities on the first floor," said Adinolfi. "With three floor plans to choose that feature over 2,300 sq. ft. of living space, you can rest easy knowing you have ample room for family and friends, as well as storage and flex space."
Beyond your luxurious new townhomes, the Gables Lifestyle Center is located in the Gables Plaza, adjacent to the community. The center features exercise and yoga rooms, a billiards area and cozy common spaces. The Gables' professionally managed homeowners' association takes care of virtually every aspect of this community, including lawn mowing, pruning, weeding and snow removal. As an added benefit, homeowners' insurance is included in the HOA dues, giving you one less bill to pay. Gables Plaza offers shops and services that put conveniences like a salon, bank, coffee shop and even urgent medical care just a short walk away. "The Gables is a fully-integrated, mixed-use community where everything you need or want is in close proximity," Adinolfi added.
Located just 50 miles from New York City and Philadelphia, access to all the culture, fine dining and attractions of each city is only about an hour away. The historic downtown areas of Princeton, New Brunswick and Freehold are all less than 30 minutes from your doorstep. Equidistant from Exits 8 and 8A on the New Jersey Turnpike, The Gables is easily reachable from the north or south. Three top-rated hospitals, including the new University Medical Center of Princeton, are also just minutes away.
Decorated sales models are open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 11am to 4pm. To learn more, please call a Sales Associate at 609-301-5860. Models are also available for sale, as well as quick delivery homes. The Sales Center is located at 8 Gables Way in Monroe Township. To learn more, visit TheGablesatMonroe.com. (http://www.thegablesatmonroe.com/
About Renaissance Properties
Since its creation nearly 30 years ago, Renaissance Properties has evolved from a small real estate brokerage company to a multi-faceted real estate development firm and home builder with over 1,000 new homes and nearly 800,000 square feet of commercial space to its credit. The dedicated team at Renaissance Properties works tirelessly to ensure quality, integrity and customer satisfaction in all its endeavors. With distinctive designs and accommodating layouts, new home buyers and tenants alike are delighted with the product offered by Renaissance Properties. To learn more, visit RenaissanceProp.com (https://www.renaissanceprop.com/
