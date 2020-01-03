News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Year, New Beginnings at Heritage at Highland Park
The new community from American Properties Realty, Inc. offers luxury townhomes in Highland Park Borough from $394,990.
By: American Properties Realty, Inc.
American Properties Realty, Inc. will host Open House Weekends at Heritage at Highland Park every Saturday and Sunday through January. The public is invited to stop by and enjoy a cup of hot cocoa and learn about Building 4 with our fabulous Brookside model, which is now open for sale. Quick delivery homes are also available. To learn more, please contact Erika Rotondo at erotondo@americanproperties.net or call 732.354.3543. Be sure to ask about a $12,500 incentive on select inventory – must use preferred lender, Caliber Home Loans. Please see Sales Manager for details.
Heritage at Highland Park recently celebrated a successful grand opening earlier this month. "We're so excited to see the many families from in and around Middlesex County that are interested in these luxury townhomes," said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President of American Properties Realty, Inc. "Our first families are expected to move-in to this community in February."
Heritage at Highland Park features floorplans with up to 1,975 sq. ft. of living space at the corner of Janeway and Cleveland Avenues in beautiful Highland Park Borough, NJ. "These homes are part of an intimate community tucked in a 1.8-square mile borough between New Brunswick and Edison that is diverse in both culture and opportunity,"
Heritage at Highland Park offers three unique home designs to choose from with three bedrooms, three full baths and a one-car garage. Other highlights include open layouts, designer finishes and desirable nine-foot ceilings. Pre-construction pricing is from $394,990.
Heritage at Highland Park is just one mile to the New Brunswick Train Station and close to Routes 1, 18 and I-95. It is also a half-mile to the shops and restaurants in downtown Highland Park, and a short drive to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers New Brunswick. Ideal for growing families, the community is part of the highly regarded Highland Park School District.
For more information, email Erika Rotondo at erotondo@americanproperties.net, call 732.354.3543 or visit http://www.HeritageAtHighlandPark.com.
About American Properties Realty, Inc.
American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 40-year tradition of introducing award-winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc., have been involved in the creation of residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.
Media Contact
Design 446
***@design446.com
732-292-2400
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse