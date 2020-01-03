 
Denton Black Film Festival to feature 90 films, music, art, comedy and tech expo

By: Foote Communications
 
 
Denton Black Film Festival
Denton Black Film Festival
 
DENTON, Texas - Jan. 8, 2020 - PRLog -- More than 90 films will be screened at the sixth-annual Denton Black Film Festival, including several critically acclaimed films, such as "Amazing Grace", "The Apollo" and "True Justice".

To add to the excitement, Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist Jazzmeia Horn (https://www.allmusic.com/artist/jazzmeia-horn-mn0003190289) will kick off the festival with a concert at 7 p.m., January 23, 2020 at the newly renovated Margo Jones Hall, 1100 Oakland Street on the campus of Texas Woman's University. Also performing will be the Shelley Carrol Quartet featuring Roger Boykin.

As one of the most comprehensive cultural events in North Texas, the five-day festival, taking place January 22 – 26, 2020, also will include the launch of the DBFF Tech Expo, showcasing the latest in tech from entrepreneurs and companies around the country. The League of Women Voters-Denton and Denton Votes will have voter registration tables on Friday, January 24 at the Campus Theater, 214 W. Hickory St. for "After Selma (https://www.prekindle.com/festivalfeature/id/530585115407...)" (a short film, which sheds light on voter suppression) and "The Evers (https://www.prekindle.com/festivalfeature/id/530585115407...)", Emmy-winning Loki Mulholland's film about civil rights leader Medgar Evers.

Tickets may be purchased and reserved online at Dentonbff.com or all films, including featured films:

• • True Justice (https://www.prekindle.com/festivalfeature/id/530585115413339186?4): Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality," the HBO documentary that chronicles the Alabama public interest attorney and founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, which is the inspiration behind the film, "Just Mercy", starring Jamie Foxx, currently in wide release. Along with this film, The Marshall Project's "We Are Witnesses – Chicago" will be shown. This free community screening will be at  6:30 p.m. January 25 at the Campus Theater.
• • Grammy-winner Kirk Whalum's "Humanité: The Beloved Community" screens 6:35 p.m. January 25 at Alamo Drafthouse.
• • Amazing Grace (https://www.prekindle.com/festivalfeature/id/530585115407126475?15), the 2018 documentary tribute to the legendary Aretha Franklin, will show at 3 p.m. January 26 at the Alamo Drafthouse.
• • The Apollo (https://www.prekindle.com/festivalfeature/id/530585115413303419?0) offers a history of the renowned Harlem theater and is a nominee for Best Documentary at the 2020 Academy Awards. It will close out the festival on Sunday, January 26th as a free community screening at 4:30 p.m. at the Campus Theater.

Tickets and VIP Packages, which will allow purchasers to access the full slate of activities, including movies, music, and spoken word performances, DBFF Institute workshops and the awards program, are on sale now (http://dentonbff.com/).

Participating sponsors are NBC5, Panavision, City of Denton, University of North Texas, Texas Woman's University and North Central Texas College.

For any other media-related questions, contact Neil Foote, Foote Communications, neil@neilfoote.com, 214.448.3765.

About the Denton Black Film Festival
The Denton Black Film Festival is an annual cultural event, featuring the works of emerging filmmakers from around the country and talented college students, musicians, artists and spoken word poets. Held each January, thousands attend the celebration of storytelling in various art forms, which takes place in venues in Denton, Texas, just 40 miles north of Dallas and Fort Worth. The event is a yearly fundraiser for the Denton African American Scholarship Foundation, which supports high school students preparing for post-secondary education.

Neil Foote
