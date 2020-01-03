News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Denton Black Film Festival to feature 90 films, music, art, comedy and tech expo
By: Foote Communications
To add to the excitement, Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist Jazzmeia Horn (https://www.allmusic.com/
As one of the most comprehensive cultural events in North Texas, the five-day festival, taking place January 22 – 26, 2020, also will include the launch of the DBFF Tech Expo, showcasing the latest in tech from entrepreneurs and companies around the country. The League of Women Voters-Denton and Denton Votes will have voter registration tables on Friday, January 24 at the Campus Theater, 214 W. Hickory St. for "After Selma (https://www.prekindle.com/
Tickets may be purchased and reserved online at Dentonbff.com or all films, including featured films:
• • True Justice (https://www.prekindle.com/
• • Grammy-winner Kirk Whalum's "Humanité: The Beloved Community" screens 6:35 p.m. January 25 at Alamo Drafthouse.
• • Amazing Grace (https://www.prekindle.com/
• • The Apollo (https://www.prekindle.com/
Tickets and VIP Packages, which will allow purchasers to access the full slate of activities, including movies, music, and spoken word performances, DBFF Institute workshops and the awards program, are on sale now (http://dentonbff.com/)
Participating sponsors are NBC5, Panavision, City of Denton, University of North Texas, Texas Woman's University and North Central Texas College.
For any other media-related questions, contact Neil Foote, Foote Communications, neil@neilfoote.com, 214.448.3765.
About the Denton Black Film Festival
The Denton Black Film Festival is an annual cultural event, featuring the works of emerging filmmakers from around the country and talented college students, musicians, artists and spoken word poets. Held each January, thousands attend the celebration of storytelling in various art forms, which takes place in venues in Denton, Texas, just 40 miles north of Dallas and Fort Worth. The event is a yearly fundraiser for the Denton African American Scholarship Foundation, which supports high school students preparing for post-secondary education.
Contact
Neil Foote
***@neilfoote.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse