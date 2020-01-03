News By Tag
Giki App Launches New Plant Based Badge to Help People Cut the Environmental Impact of Their Diet
By: Dare PR
A diet which is mainly plant based reduces carbon emissions by around 40% compared to a typical UK diet, and uses less land and less water. A high proportion of the carbon emissions from a typical UK diet comes from meat, and land cultivated for animals combined with animal feed accounts for 77% (https://ourworldindata.org/
Since its launch in May 2018, Giki (https://gikibadges.com/
"Our aim with the plant based badge is to help people identify products that are made from plants, to support people wishing to reduce or cut out meat, fish or dairy in their diets. This includes both processed foods which are plant based but also unprocessed foods such as fruit, vegetables, pulses and grains." says Jo Hand, co-founder of Giki.
"As we become more aware of the urgency to act on climate change and biodiversity loss, addressing what we eat is a key area where we can reduce our own environmental impact, eating more plants and less meat is a good step to take."
About Giki
Giki's mission is to help people cut their environmental impact. The free Giki mobile app launched on iPhone in May 2018 and on Android in October 2018 and now counts over 280,000 rated products from major UK supermarkets and brands. The app uses a combination of human research and raw computing power, translated into a point system that awards badges for sustainable, healthy and ethical indicators. As of January 2020, the Giki app has 37,000 downloads. Users surveyed showed that over 80% make changes to their buying decisions as a result of using Giki.
