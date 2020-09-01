News By Tag
AllHipHop Announces Partnership With Marvin "Shadi" Powers To Spearhead AllHipHop Atlanta
By: The Rising Star Group, LLC
Mostly known by his peers in the Atlanta music industry for over 20 years, for cultivating some of today's newly established artists and some of yesterday's legends.
Shadi has worked in the digital media arena since the early 2000s, with media platforms such as Russell Simmons Hip Hop On Demand for Comcast, VladTv, HipHopWeekly magazine and their website, HipHopWeekly.com meanwhile, launching his own site DirtySouthHipHop.com in 2005 until he semi-retired from the industry in 2016.
After serving as a consultant to various independent labels and artists for the last five years, Shadi (sha-dee) has returned to the ATL to lead a new initiative to strengthen the AllHipHop brand throughout the South and to connect with upcoming artists that are emerging from the mecca of urban entertainment, Atlanta, Georgia.
Shadi will be looking for young talent to spotlight in AllHipHop's seminal section, the Breeding Ground.
Shadi has also been tasked with producing exclusive interviews with Atlanta and the South's celebrities, from the past to the present. and creating brand partnerships with industry tastemakers who are shaping the culture and music industry from the region widely known as the Dirty South.
After 20 years of being a leader in Hip Hop culture, AllHipHop will continue building relationships to connect new talent and veterans in the rap game to showcase new discoveries during the Breeding Ground's offline events.
Follow Marvin Shadi Powers on social media to learn more about him and continue to ride with AllHipHop.com for another 20 years into the future. http://instagram.com/
ABOUT MARVIN "SHADI" POWERS:
For 30 plus years, the culture of Hip Hop and the game of music has been apart of the life of Shadi (sha-dee) Powers. Born in Savannah, GA, raised in NY, NJ, and Atlanta, the journey has been totally fulfilling. To ask, "what is it that he do?", leaves one without saying because there are so many jobs that a music industry veteran had to do, coming up in the 80s and the 90s, no matter what your title was. From running a retail record store in downtown 5 Points Atlanta or getting a real industry education at Green Street Studios in SOHO NYC or rapping professionally on Select Records 89-91 (Chubb Rock, KidnPlay) during the Golden Era, in NYC. Moving to Atlanta in 96, learning the landscape, discovering, developing and marketing talent from Freaknasty, Khia, Gucci Mane, Bankroll Fresh, and Lil Donald in the heart of the streets in Atlanta, to pushing the urban contemporary sound envelope in gospel music to the top of the charts ("Stellar nominated", The Showers). He has done it all and seen it all. From label president in charge of operations to a website and content manager for his own site DirtySouthHipHop.com and for HipHopWeekly.com and magazine, respectively. This is what we call a most known unknown. Hip Hop is a way of life for Shadi Powers.
ABOUT ALLHIPHOP: AllHipHop is a hip-hop news website founded in 1998. At 2 million visitors a month, it is the world's most influential hip-hop website. the website has won numerous awards over the years, including the Rising Stars Award from Black Enterprise magazine as well as a coveted BET Award for Best Hip-Hop website.
Media Contact
RSG Agency
marketing@rsga.io
End
