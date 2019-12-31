News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Pet King Brands Expands Leadership Team
Robert Devlin, DVM joins Pet King Brands to Lead Veterinary Channel Sales
By: Pet King Brands
"Dr. Devlin brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the veterinary pet care market," says Pamela K. Bosco, president and founder of Pet King Brands. "This will provide us the opportunity to leverage his unique skills and talents to drive accelerated and profitable growth in a market that has been important to us since we launched our ZYMOX products over 20 years ago."
Dr. Devlin joins the company with a background as a practicing veterinarian and extensive experience in sales and marketing management, operations, and domestic and international business development. He has consulted many companies and has previously been with Vets Plus where he served as Vice President, Private Label Business and with Nutramax Laboratories as the Executive Director of Veterinary Science. Devlin received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the Kansas State University and rounded out his education, earning an MBA at the University of Phoenix.
About Pet King Brands, Inc.
Pet King Brands is led by President and Founder, Pamela Bosco, who first introduced ZYMOX® to the veterinary world in 1998. Based on years of research, she knew she had a product that was going to change the way people managed pet ear infections. Pet King Brands' patented LP3 Enzyme System is used in the most complete and complex enzymatic dermatology and oral care products available on the market for both small and large animals. Its ZYMOX Dermatology products remain a stark contrast to other products on the market, offering effective solutions that are easy to use, free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics, and made in the United States. In addition to its skin topicals, Pet King Brands' product family includes ZYMOX Otic ear care products, Oratene® brushless oral care products and its Equine Defense® dermatology products.
The ZYMOX and Oratene lines represent true advances in the field of veterinary healthcare. Bosco owes her discovery to her brother, Michael Pellico, the bioscientist credited with adapting an enzyme technology used in a Dry Mouth product line used by dentists and making it safe for use in animals. Pet King Brands' unwavering commitment to the well-being of animals is the reason they take such great pride in delivering high-quality products that are safe as well as effective. To learn more visit, http://www.petkingbrands.com
Contact
Debra Decker, Director of Marketing
***@petkingbrands.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse