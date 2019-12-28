News By Tag
Joshua Williams Returned Home to Lead His Team in Their Annual Holiday Love Deliveries
Volunteers and Junior Advisory Board Members of Joshua's Heart Foundation, guided by Sydnie Costa-Martinez, closed the decade in service while welcoming home the founder and past JAB members to continue their tradition of caring for the underserved.
By: Joshua's Heart Foundation
Attendees were treated to a three course sit down dinner, given groceries and personal items with gifts and toys delivered by Santa Claus. The evening featured Christmas Carols sung by the Youth Enlightenment System Corp, a youth choir, ages 6-17, known for their performance at the White House in 2017. "Our volunteers are dedicated to lifting up the lives of those they serve," said Executive Director, Claudia McLean. "It's the perfect time of year to lift up community spirit. We strive to bring a little extra dose of love to these families during the holidays." "Our bonus lies in the fact that Joshua and several past graduates returned to assist in this year's deliveries,"
The event was held at the Fr. Gerrard Jean-Juste Community Center located at 690 NE 159th Street in Miami. When giving matters most, partnerships and action sparks hope within a community to help spread holiday cheer. The Foundation is proud of all its members. However, Junior Advisory Board (JAB) Chair, and Mast Academy Junior, Sydnie Costa-Martinez showed extraordinary initiative by leading the way in organizing and executing this holiday event. Sydnie along with her mother, Tatiana, worked tirelessly to ensure the evening was a total success. This foundation by design, is a youth run organization. A method proven to help develop young volunteers into youth leaders of tomorrow. They leave with a modicum of business savvy from their experience working in a genuine board of directors setting. A skillset already proven to enhance college experience for previous members entering post-secondary education. "I've learned so much since joining JAB. Every plan and action to serve the needy results in my personal growth. You just can't buy that experience, you have to live it," said Costa-Mendez.
"I enjoyed coming home and being a part of this special distribution and dinner," said Founder Joshua Williams. "Being away at school studying and meeting project deadlines makes going home to serve the least of my brothers and sisters a welcomed activity and eases my mind. It was a joy seeing everyone and getting back to the basics of our mission which is service," added Williams.
Fourteen years from the day it started Joshua's Heart Foundation forges ahead to stomp out poverty and hunger in surrounding communities in South Florida and the world. To usher in 2020 and embark into a new decade of serving the underserved, the foundation opens new volunteer opportunities for local youth. Learn more by visiting www.joshuasheart.org/
Joshua's Heart Foundation (JHF)
JHF was founded in 2005 in Miami, Florida by Joshua when he was four and a half years old and is dedicated to the fight against global hunger and poverty. JHF is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit, which empowers needy people to improve their quality of life by providing necessities like groceries and personal items. We also effectively engage and educate young people in committing to fight hunger and poverty on a global basis. Learn more at http://joshuasheart.org.
