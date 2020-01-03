 
News By Tag
* Pet Ear Infection
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Westmont
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2020
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
December 2019
31

ZYMOX Dermatology and Oratene Brushless Oral Care Now Available Through General Pet Supply

In Demand Pet Products for Healthy Ears, Skin and Mouth Enhances Distribution Network
By: Pet King Brands, Inc.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Pet Ear Infection

Industry:
* Pets

Location:
* Westmont - Illinois - US

WESTMONT, Ill. - Jan. 3, 2020 - PRLog -- Pet health products company, Pet King Brands. Inc. announces new distribution relationship with General Pet Supply, providing greater access to veterinarian-recommended brands ZYMOX® Dermatology and Oratene® Brushless Oral for pet specialty retailers in the Midwest region.

"With General Pet Supply being part of the Central Pet Supply Distribution network, Pet King Brands now has ONE true national fulfillment source," said Dan Archetti, Pet King Brands National Sales Director. "This will also be instrumental in better meeting the supply needs of brick-and-mortar retailers in the Midwest and those who rely on Central Pet in other areas of the United States."

This announcement comes as Pet King Brands wraps up another record-breaking year of sales as a category leader in pet dermatology and oral care solutions, and as the company celebrates more than 20 years helping pets find relief and live healthy lives.  General Pet Supply is a division of Central Pet Supply serving veterinary retailers since 1959 with five established branches located in the Midwest.

ZYMOX and Oratene products are available through veterinary clinics and pet specialty stores nationwide in addition to online Authorized Seller Brand Partners.

--More--

About Pet King Brands, Inc.

Pet King Brands is led by President and Founder, Pamela Bosco, who first introduced ZYMOX® to the veterinary world in 1998. Based on years of research, she knew she had a product that was going to change the way people managed pet ear infections. Pet King Brands' patented LP3 Enzyme System is used in the most complete and complex enzymatic dermatology and oral care products available on the market for both small and large animals. Its ZYMOX Dermatology products remain a stark contrast to other products on the market, offering effective solutions that are easy to use, free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics, and made in the United States. In addition to its skin topicals, Pet King Brands' product family includes ZYMOX Otic ear care products, Oratene® brushless oral care products and its Equine Defense® dermatology products.

The ZYMOX and Oratene lines represent true advances in the field of veterinary healthcare. Bosco owes her discovery to her brother, Michael Pellico, the bioscientist credited with adapting an enzyme technology used in a Dry Mouth product line used by dentists and making it safe for use in animals. Pet King Brands' unwavering commitment to the well-being of animals is the reason they take such great pride in delivering high-quality products that are safe as well as effective. ZYMOX and Oratene are available through veterinarians and select retailers. To learn more visit https://www.petkingbrands.com

Media Contact
Debra Decker
Director of Marketing
media@petkingbrands.com
End
Email:***@petkingbrands.com
Posted By:***@petkingbrands.com Email Verified
Tags:Pet Ear Infection
Industry:Pets
Location:Westmont - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 03, 2020
Pet king Brands News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Jan 03, 2020 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share