News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ZYMOX Dermatology and Oratene Brushless Oral Care Now Available Through General Pet Supply
In Demand Pet Products for Healthy Ears, Skin and Mouth Enhances Distribution Network
By: Pet King Brands, Inc.
"With General Pet Supply being part of the Central Pet Supply Distribution network, Pet King Brands now has ONE true national fulfillment source," said Dan Archetti, Pet King Brands National Sales Director. "This will also be instrumental in better meeting the supply needs of brick-and-mortar retailers in the Midwest and those who rely on Central Pet in other areas of the United States."
This announcement comes as Pet King Brands wraps up another record-breaking year of sales as a category leader in pet dermatology and oral care solutions, and as the company celebrates more than 20 years helping pets find relief and live healthy lives. General Pet Supply is a division of Central Pet Supply serving veterinary retailers since 1959 with five established branches located in the Midwest.
ZYMOX and Oratene products are available through veterinary clinics and pet specialty stores nationwide in addition to online Authorized Seller Brand Partners.
--More--
About Pet King Brands, Inc.
Pet King Brands is led by President and Founder, Pamela Bosco, who first introduced ZYMOX® to the veterinary world in 1998. Based on years of research, she knew she had a product that was going to change the way people managed pet ear infections. Pet King Brands' patented LP3 Enzyme System is used in the most complete and complex enzymatic dermatology and oral care products available on the market for both small and large animals. Its ZYMOX Dermatology products remain a stark contrast to other products on the market, offering effective solutions that are easy to use, free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics, and made in the United States. In addition to its skin topicals, Pet King Brands' product family includes ZYMOX Otic ear care products, Oratene® brushless oral care products and its Equine Defense® dermatology products.
The ZYMOX and Oratene lines represent true advances in the field of veterinary healthcare. Bosco owes her discovery to her brother, Michael Pellico, the bioscientist credited with adapting an enzyme technology used in a Dry Mouth product line used by dentists and making it safe for use in animals. Pet King Brands' unwavering commitment to the well-being of animals is the reason they take such great pride in delivering high-quality products that are safe as well as effective. ZYMOX and Oratene are available through veterinarians and select retailers. To learn more visit https://www.petkingbrands.com
Media Contact
Debra Decker
Director of Marketing
media@petkingbrands.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 03, 2020