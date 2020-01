ZYMOX Dermatology and Oratene Brushless Oral Care Now Available Through General Pet Supply

In Demand Pet Products for Healthy Ears, Skin and Mouth Enhances Distribution Network

-- Pet health products company, Pet King Brands. Inc. announces new distribution relationship with General Pet Supply, providing greater access to veterinarian-recommended brands® Dermatology and® Brushless Oral for pet specialty retailers in the Midwest region."With General Pet Supply being part of the Central Pet Supply Distribution network, Pet King Brands now has ONE true national fulfillment source," said Dan Archetti, Pet King Brands National Sales Director. "This will also be instrumental in better meeting the supply needs of brick-and-mortar retailers in the Midwest and those who rely on Central Pet in other areas of the United States."This announcement comes as Pet King Brands wraps up another record-breaking year of sales as a category leader in pet dermatology and oral care solutions, and as the company celebrates more than 20 years helping pets find relief and live healthy lives. General Pet Supply is a division of Central Pet Supply serving veterinary retailers since 1959 with five established branches located in the Midwest.andproducts are available through veterinary clinics and pet specialty stores nationwide in addition to online Authorized Seller Brand Partners.--More--Pet King Brands is led by President and Founder, Pamela Bosco, who first introduced® to the veterinary world in 1998. Based on years of research, she knew she had a product that was going to change the way people managed pet ear infections. Pet King Brands' patented LP3 Enzyme System is used in the most complete and complex enzymatic dermatology and oral care products available on the market for both small and large animals. ItsDermatology products remain a stark contrast to other products on the market, offering effective solutions that are easy to use, free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics, and made in the United States. In addition to its skin topicals, Pet King Brands' product family includesOtic ear care products,® brushless oral care products and its® dermatology products.Theandlines represent true advances in the field of veterinary healthcare. Bosco owes her discovery to her brother, Michael Pellico, the bioscientist credited with adapting an enzyme technology used in a Dry Mouth product line used by dentists and making it safe for use in animals. Pet King Brands' unwavering commitment to the well-being of animals is the reason they take such great pride in delivering high-quality products that are safe as well as effective.andare available through veterinarians and select retailers. To learn more visit https://www.petkingbrands.com