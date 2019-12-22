News By Tag
Family Resource Associates (FRA) fulfills wishes of 54 local families
FRA celebrates 20 years of bringing Santa to Families in Monmouth County.
By: FRA
Therapists from FRA's Early Childhood Intervention program
"Our therapists know these families so well and we're able to provide gift recommendations based on each family's needs," said Levine. "Thanks to one generous donor, FRA typically provides gifts such as toys, clothes, food and living essentials/basic needs. We were happy to lend a helping hand in whatever capacity to ensure that these families have a memorable Christmas."
FRA enlists the help of Monmouth Reform Temple and others to shop, purchase and organize gifts, which have all been funded through an anonymous donor in Monmouth County. Volunteers wrap all the gifts and staff prep them for delivery in Santa's sleigh (the FRA van). On Christmas Eve, Nancy Phalanukorn, FRA Executive Director, and her son (dressed up as Santa) will deliver gifts to some of the families on Santa's list.
"This really is a wonderful time at FRA," said Levine. "And we hope to continue our tradition of fulfilling the Christmas wishes of our FRA families for many more years to come."
About Family Resource Associates
Family Resource Associates, Inc. (FRA)
FRA assists individuals of all ages who have developmental delays or disAbilities as well as acquired disAbilities. FRA provides home-based early intervention for infants, therapeutic recreation programs, pre-vocational and educational classes for adults, employability training and job coaching, along with family and sibling support groups.
TECHConnection, a signature program of FRA, leverages technology to help increase, maintain or improve the capabilities of individuals with disAbilities as a result of accident, injury, illness or aging as well as related issues affecting hearing, vision, reading or mobility. To learn more, visit frainc.org.
Federal Tax ID # 22-2285850 - NJ Charity Registration # CH0232800
Media Contact
Design 446
***@design446.com
732-292-2400
