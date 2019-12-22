News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Lauren M. Holman honored by the Junior League of Monmouth County
Holman is a Partner at HFA and a Woman Making a Difference nominee.
By: HFA
The JLMC recognized Lauren and the other nominees during its Sixth Annual Women Making a Difference luncheon held at the Navesink Country Club last month. "I am extremely honored and humbled to be selected by the JLMC as one of this year's Women Making a Difference nominees," said Lauren. "It has always been a passion of mine to serve the community and I look forward to continuing to promote volunteerism in 2020."
Lauren is a licensed CPA in New Jersey and Pennsylvania and is the firm's practice leader for its not-for-profit division. Lauren obtained a B.A. degree from Franklin and Marshall College and a Masters of Accounting from the University of Virginia. She began her career as an Associate Accountant at the global accounting firm Ernst & Young. In 2006, after a number of years in public and private accounting, Lauren joined HFA. Fast-forward to 2018, Lauren became not only the firm's youngest partner, but also the firm's first female partner. That year, Lauren was also named to the NJ BIZ Top 50 Women in Business list, a prestigious award in the community.
Over the past 15 years, Lauren has discovered her true passion is helping share her knowledge of accounting and auditing with the not-for-profit community. She is always looking for ways to help her clients spread their mission while ensuring their financial future is secure. Lauren's focus doesn't end at simply the financial services she provides, she also believes strongly in giving back in other ways.
At HFA, Lauren leads the volunteer and community service program called HFA Cares. "Throughout the year, HFA sponsors several events where employees are empowered to give back to the community," said Lauren. "I plan a variety of events ranging from onsite volunteer service to collection and donation drives. Be it with clients, staff or the community, I strongly believe that service is at its greatest moment when the reward is beyond financial measure."
Lauren is a member of FulFill (formally the Food Bank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties), where she serves as both Board Member and Treasurer, and she represents the Board Development Committee for the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore. In September 2016, Lauren was recognized by the GSJS as a "Phenomenal Woman Under 40." Lauren is also involved with the 100 Women Campaign at Ocean County College where she mentors women who are evaluating career choices. For more than five years, Lauren has also contributed her time as Treasurer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ocean County, an organization very near and dear to her heart.
Lauren and her husband and fellow HFA Partner, Matt, are proud parents to three children and Lauren is active in her daughter's Girl Scout Troop, a class mom at Ocean Road School in Point Pleasant and treasurer of the Ocean Road PTO.
About HFA
HFA, Certified Public Accountants and Advisors, is headquartered in Central New Jersey. Established in 1996, the firm services a diverse client base within the tri-state area providing highly personalized and comprehensive accounting, audit, tax and business consulting services. HFA currently has four locations – Toms River, Medford, Freehold and Red Bank. To learn more, visit hfacpas.com (http://www.hfacpas.com/
Contact
Design 446
***@design446.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse