Sadie's Catering Serves Scrumptious Comfort Food and Shares a Heritage of Caring
By: Sadies Kitchen & Catering LLC
"My mother was a very empathetic woman and she loved to serve people," Smith said. "One of her ways of helping people who were hurting was to prepare their favorite meal. My grandfather taught me how to cook, but I became a caterer to share her recipes and compassionate spirit with the world."
Serving as the hospitality ambassador at his church with the kitchen ministry for 10 years helped Smith learn how to cook for large groups of people while maintaining the same quality of flavor that would be expected at a smaller family event.
"Volunteering at my church taught me a lot about the business aspect of catering," Smith said. "From that experience, I learned how to shop within a budget, where to shop, how to negotiate prices on food and how to organize and train a kitchen staff."
Sadie's Kitchen & Catering grew its clientele through word of mouth. People who ate his food commented on how he had perfected his mother's recipes and encouraged him to cater more events.
"People could see my passion and we kept taking on more catering opportunities,"
"When we are working with our clients, we sit down with them to talk about what they are envisioning their event to be. We want to help them create a memorable experience with our food."
Sadie's Kitchen & Catering specializes in comfort food, but they also offer vegan and vegetarian favorites. Popular menu offerings include BBQ Pork and Beef Ribs, Baked Three Cheese Mac N Cheese, Red Beans and Rice, Not Your Mamas Potato Salad, Sadie's Collard Greens and Braised Ox Tails With Rice, Sadie's Extreme Chocolate Cake, Sadie's Specialty Dump Cake, My Momma's Pound Cake and many others.
Smith describes his business as a venture of love.
"Our Mission Statement comes from the bible in Galatians chapter 6, verse 10," he said. "The scripture says; Be not weary in well doing, knowing that in due time, you shall reap a good reward if you faint not. And as you have opportunity, do good to all men and especially those of the household of faith."
"With our business we are teaching our grandchildren the values of service, giving back and sharing the heritage of good food."
For more information about Sadie's Kitchen and Catering, please visit http://www.sadieskitchenllc.com/
