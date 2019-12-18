News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Entrepreneur & Rhodes Scholar, Dr. Randal Pinkett to Keynote Princeton Community Works Conference
Princeton Community Works Conference will be on Monday, January 27, 2020, 5 pm to 9:15 pm, at the Frist Campus Center, Princeton University. It includes networking, keynote, choice of two workshops from 26 nonprofit topics and boxed dinner.
"The work being done by nonprofit staff, volunteers, board members and leaders is something that I deeply admire, encourage and celebrate, especially as today's charitable organizations are constantly challenged to do more with less," says Dr. Randal Pinkett, who infuses his personal commitment to community service with his business mission. As CEO of BCT Partners, Dr. Pinkett works extensively with nonprofit organizations assisting them with research, analytics and training.
"Hyper-accelerated change and diversification are fundamental shifts in our society that all charities need to embrace and leverage to build communities and be competitive today and in the future. While these shifts create challenges, they also create opportunities. I will share insights on how nonprofits can identify and leverage opportunities to grow and expand their impact," adds Dr. Pinkett, who holds five academic degrees from Rutgers University, MIT and Oxford. Dr. Pinkett is the first African-American student to receive a Rhodes Scholarship at Rutgers University, which is just one of the numerous academic and professional honors he has earned. https://www.bctpartners.com/
Vision 20/20: Together We Can Build Community
More than 500 nonprofit staff members, board members, volunteers and leaders from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York will come together on Monday, January 27, 2020, to make important connections, learn best practices and further their missions at the annual Princeton Community Works Conference. The event will take place at Princeton University, at the Frist Campus Center, from 5 pm to 9:15 pm.
"We offer a wide range of workshops based on what nonprofits tell us they need. Our experts understand the challenges of the nonprofit world and offer practical suggestions on how to address them. The hope is that attendees will leave with the information, tools and techniques that will enable them to be even more effective in making their visions a reality. As we enter this new decade, we all need 20/20 vision so we can move forward and together build our community," says Marge Smith, who started Princeton Community Works with that mission more than 20 years ago.
The price of the event is $35 before December 31, 2019, $40 through January 20, the last day for online registration. Walk-ins on the night of the event are welcome. Scholarships are available. Princeton Community Works hosts this event thanks to collaborative partners with Princeton University, Princeton Rotary, numerous expert speakers and more than 100 dedicated PCW volunteers.
2020 Workshop Sessions
The 2020 workshop sessions cover a range of topics that are important to nonprofits and volunteer organizations including: volunteer recruitment and management, building an effective board, cultivating leaders, diversity and inclusion, fundraising and friend-raising, youth projects, legal and accounting issues, strategic planning, measurement and metrics, meet the media, meet the grantors, grant writing, social media, event planning, storytelling. For full schedule and registration, visit http://www.princetoncommunityworks.org/
Contact
Patty Murray
***@princetoncommunityworks.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse