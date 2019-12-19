MBMA 2019 Annual Report Now Available for Building Design and Construction Professionals

By: MBMA

MBMA 2019 Annual Report

Contact

Tony Bouquot

Tony Bouquot

-- ww.mbma.com:The Metal Building Manufacturers Association (MBMA) has released its 2019 Annual Report entitled. This resource highlights the work that MBMA and its members have undertaken over the past year while celebrating engaging metal buildings from a range of end uses across North America. The report provides valuable information for anyone who works with metal building systems, has an interest in metal buildings or is involved in the low-rise commercial building market. It is available for free download at the MBMA blog, blog.mbma.com."2019 has been a very productive year for the association,"says Steve Browning, incoming MBMA chairman. "We've continued to add new members as we provide more opportunities for all our members to be involved and to help grow the industry. Events such as our annual safety workshop, educational seminars/webinars, research reports and our sustainability conference underscore how and why we are the industry leader on multiple fronts."MBMA's 2019 annual report is full of information on metal buildings and describes the work undertaken by MBMA throughout the year. Its contents include:- An architect's perspective, noting that metal building systems provide a framework for intriguing, inventive architectural design- Information on efforts to promote accreditation for both metal building manufacturers (AC472) and metal building erectors (AC478)- Ongoing communications endeavors to publicize the architectural, sustainable and aesthetic appeal of metal buildings- Educational outreach, including efforts to engage future engineers and architects through an Architectural Faculty Workshop and, for current practitioners, an award-winning continuing education course- Efforts to enhance current energy codes and educate members, builders, architects and specifiers on how to apply them- Sustainability resources for the entire design and construction community- Publication of new technical manuals and reports, including the most recent update to theseveral new case studies, and theguide- Continuing fire protection and insurance work to ensure safe, code-compliant and insurable metal buildings- Promoting safety in the workplace through educational webinars, seminars and MBMA's safety awards program- Industry-leading research initiatives such as research into seismic behavior and wind loads for metal building systems and standing seam roof diaphragm analyses"MBMA has been at the forefront of the metal building systems industry since its founding in 1956," notes Tony Bouquot, MBMA general manager. "Our annual report highlights the association's leadership in all areas of the industry—from technical research, code compliance and sustainability to workplace safety and industry-wide educational efforts. This year's report also showcases the many attractive qualities of metal buildings as we increase our efforts to reach out and engage with the expansive architectural community."MBMA's membership includes 44 building systems members and 72 suppliers. Member companies account for over 28,000 building projects each year, comprising a substantial share of the total low-rise construction market in the United States.MBMA provides engineering leadership throughout North America, working with major universities and engineering schools, as well as with code officials and other organizations. MBMA's completed and ongoing research improves the performance, efficiency and quality of metal building systems and impacts the entire building industry.