Biolink Patent Granted for Strontium SR
BioLink Life Sciences is pleased to announce that it recently had its patent application allowed by the USPTO for the composition, use and formulation of Strontium SR.
Strontium SR has received its patent allowance for making strontium bioavalailable for mammals for treating and preventing symptoms of bone and/or cartilage disorders. These disorders can include osteo-arthritis, osteopenia, osteoporosis and osteonecrosis of the jaw and other bone and cartilage structures in the body.
The compound is currently marketed as a supplement and is in discovery for use as a prescription product.
Until now, the optimal therapy for maintaining bone health in aging individuals has not been definitively established. Calcium and vitamin D supplementation frequently fails to produce measurable results. Addition of an anti-resorption drug such as a bisphosphonate (BP), selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM), or parathyroid hormone (PTH) analog, significantly aids in fracture prevention but is sometimes associated with undesirable side effects.
It has been known since the 1950s that Strontium can positively impact bone health by supporting development and activities of the bone cells that carry out bone remodeling. Active Sr supplement provides a safe and highly effective source of strontium for rebuilding and regenerating bone and combatting the natural bone loss that comes with aging. A single capsule of ActiveSR supplement each day provides the amount of strontium needed to support bone health.
Active Sr™ supplement (strontium L-lactate) differs from other strontium salts
Attribute Active Sr (Strontium L-lactate) Supplement
Solubility Soluble in water & beverages; encourages compliance with daily use
Free of contaminants Contains at most trace levels of aluminum, barium, mercury, lead and other contaminants deleterious to bone health
Contains a physiological anion L-lactate is widely used clinically and has no known side effects
Formulation Contains only small amounts of an FDA-approved anti-caking agent and lubricant
"More" does not equal "Better" or "Faster"
Strontium activity is dose-dependent. Bone maintenance is provided when serum strontium concentrations are in the range from about 3 mg/L to 12 mg/L. Our clinical study of the bioavailability of strontium L-lactate confirms that daily ingestion of a low quantity of Active Sr supplement will provide serum strontium concentrations in this range (Figure).
As is true of all supplements, the use of quantities greatly exceeding the recommended amounts may increase the risk of side effects. Thus, daily doses of the strontium ion exceeding 6 g Sr or daily intakes of Sr that exceed calcium intake have deleterious effects on bone mineralization, particularly when the diet is low in calcium.
Monitoring responses to Active Sr™ supplementation
Self-monitoring:
Monitoring with clinical instrumentation:
Monitoring with blood or urine tests: Serum strontium cross-reacts and interferes with common clinical laboratory tests for serum calcium. Therefore, mass spectrometry or atomic absorption analyses should be used for testing of these elements in blood and urine.
Biological markers for bone formation and bone resorption have frequently been used to monitor responses to strontium and continue to be valuable indicators of beneficial changes in bone health during use of ActiveSR supplement.
The safety of strontium
· Strontium is in the same chemical class as calcium. In many instances, strontium reacts in ways that are similar to calcium, but it also differs from calcium in significant ways. For example, strontium is a minor component in bone, whereas calcium is the principal mineral that is present in bones and teeth.
· In many areas of the United States, strontium is present in the water supply. The presence of 10-25 ppm of strontium per liter of drinking water has been associated with lower incidences of tooth decay. (This corresponds to a daily intake of 20-50 mg of strontium ion.) No published data indicate that non-radioactive strontium has adverse effects on the health or lifespan of people or animals living in areas with high concentrations of strontium in drinking water.
· Analyses of the health effects and safety of strontium were completed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Public Health Service, Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, in April 2004; the World Health Organization in 2010; and by the Danish Ministry of the Environment in 2013. All three reviews concluded there are no harmful effects of stable (non-radioactive)
· After the strontium ion enters the bloodstream, it rapidly distributes to and is taken up by bone that is undergoing remodeling. Small quantities of strontium appear to act synergistically with calcium to support the maintenance of bone health in adults. (However, substituting strontium for calcium in the diets of children may cause "strontium rickets.") If strontium is no longer administered, it is gradually released from the bone and is excreted.
· Several drugs contain strontium. For example, esomeprazole strontium is a proton pump inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acid reflux. The radioactive drug Metastron (strontium-89 chloride) is administered intravenously for the treatment of cancer-induced bone pain.
