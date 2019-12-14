News By Tag
Verge Health Names Connie Moser Chief Executive Officer
By: Verge Health
Moser brings to Verge a wealth of experience serving over 30 years in the Health IT space, including executive roles at McKesson, Rise Health and Best Doctors. "As COO, Connie was able to transform the organization into a value-added partner to some of the most recognizable names in healthcare,"
"The Board couldn't be happier to see Connie assume the role of CEO, particularly as the business completes its second year of record revenue growth," said Tim Scallen, board member and principal at TT Capital Partners, the control shareholder of Verge Health. "Over the past 4 years, Verge has distinguished itself as a market leader within the broader healthcare Governance, Risk, and Compliance landscape, and under Connie's leadership, enters 2020 well positioned to continue to drive value. Connie has the full support and backing of both the Triple Tree and Verge Health organizations to lead the company to its next phase of market leadership."
"We are grateful for the contributions Mark made to the Verge organization, particularly given his passion and experience around patient safety given his experience as an emergency medicine physician," Scallen continued, "and it's a rare opportunity where we are able to have such a natural transition of leadership with someone as capable as Connie."
"I look forward to my role as chief executive officer and wish my friend Mark the best. Verge Health is an exceptional company with a long history of outperforming the market. We continue to create innovative products that enable healthcare to protect patients and margins. And, I'm looking forward to working with an exceptional group of leaders and clients to continue to strengthen those relationships and propel growth in the years to come." says Moser.
Connie Moser Bio
Connie Moser brings to this position more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare technology industry. Connie has distinctive leadership abilities around predictive analytics, strategic use of data, and delivering operational efficiencies with cloud-based software solutions. She also ran the credentialing business while with McKesson. She has presented on various healthcare topics at meetings sponsored by HIMSS, HFMA and NAHAM, and the HFMA Thought Leadership Conference in Washington DC.
About Verge Health
Verge Health is a Governance, Risk, and Compliance software and services company. Verge's software solutions enable healthcare organizations to proactively protect and defend patients, caregivers, and frontline staff, against errors, adverse events, and policy violations. With over 900 facilities and 500,000 active users, the company's Converge Platform provides hospital and healthcare organizations with a cross-functional, proactive surveillance tool enabling optimal quality and safety results. https://www.vergehealth.com
