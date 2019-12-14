News By Tag
1-800-PACK-RAT Provides Container for Veteran Home Renovation
Donated Container Assisted in Renovation Project for Military Veteran Facing Major Code Violations in Home
By: 1-800-PACK-RAT
Created two years ago by Christine Zien-McCombs, Community Outreach Officer for Hillsborough County, Operation Code Vet Inc. works within the community of Hillsborough County including local vendors, businesses, and students to help Veterans whose homes are facing serious code violations. Volunteers take about a week repairing and renovating the home so that it not only meets local code standards, but also provides a new living space for the Veteran and their families.
For Mr. Fouse and his wife, their home had received multiple code violations, for items such as mold and dirt covering their walls and roof, as well as an unsafe amount of clutter in the couple's home. Operation Home Vet Inc. came in to assist Mr. Fouse with the code violations and restore the home. On November 5th, the Fouse family was able to move back into their renovated home, roughly three weeks after receiving the code violations. The 1-800-PACK-RAT container was used to safely store the Fouse family's belongings while their home was renovated. By having on-site storage available for the family's belongings, this saved the volunteers both time and money.
"Operation Code Vet Inc. has been a terrific resource for many Veterans in the area who just need some help from their neighbors to get back on their feet," said Zien-McCombs. "These are men and women who have sacrificed for their country, and we feel it's our duty to do the same for them now. We want to thank 1-800-PACK-RAT for their timely and generous donation. The money we saved from their donation helped us make more needed repairs to Mr. Fouse's home that otherwise might not have been completed. We look forward to working with 1-800-PACK-RAT in the future to further help those who have already given so much for us all."
You may view the WFTS ABC Action News story about Operation Code Vet Inc. and Mr. Fouse here
1-800-PACK-RAT is the portable storage container and moving company that makes storage and moving simple. With portable storage containers, customers have the flexibility to choose on-site storage, warehouse storage, local moving, long-distance moving or any combination. For additional information about 1-800-PACK-RAT, visit their website at 1800packrat.com.
