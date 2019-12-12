News By Tag
RJD Green Inc.'s Management Discusses 2019 Results and 2020 Growth
By: RJD Green Inc
We continue to work diligently to execute our business model to create a substantive holding company with a focus on acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions:
RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IOSoft Inc., a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services, and software that can integrate into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers;
Silex Holdings Division, which offers installed granite/other countertops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodeling contractor and retail customers;
Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies.
In the past 12 months:
RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IOSoft Inc.: IOSoft fully launched, and initial contracts are being serviced and creating revenues. The management of IOSoft feels confident that steady growth and income can be achieved in 2020.
RJD Green Inc.'s Healthcare Services Division announced the Company has entered into discussion with a large strategic marketing partner to initiate White Label licensing agreements to provide the software and processing services of IOSoft within their corporate brand.
IOSoft's UPC™ platform focused on improving the plans' security, management, and control over their payments process.
The IOSoft team has pioneered the development of virtual health care payment systems since 2006. IOSoft understands and has addressed many of the industry challenges and created the industry's most comprehensive problem solving, cost-effective medical payment system in today's market.
In 2020, IOSoft will commence broadening its sales efforts to include other markets where IOSoft has been approached by interested entities in markets such as hospitality and legal services where significant volume payment processing occurs.
RJD Green is in discussions with possible synergistic acquisition and merger candidates as we enter 2020 with a focus on completing an additional acquisition that extends "our services to healthcare companies" platform.
Silex Holdings Division
In 2019, Silex Holdings experienced 14.6% growth over 2018 and 17.1% over 2017. The history of continued growth has been enhanced by ongoing quality control enhancements and productivity capabilities that is supported by a sales and marketing team with a successful history in the industry. These key components solidify Silex's ability to create continued profitable growth and progress the expansion of the Silex Holdings business platform. RJD Green will continue to cautiously broaden the product base and regional expansion of Silex Holdings.
The compilation of various permit reporting outlets indicates the new home permits will sustain a 10% growth into 2020, barring severe economic upheaval, which gives Silex complimentary profits from their primary revenue stream. Commercial projects planned in the regional market indicate continued growth in 2020. Silex management feels the commercial sector will be 25% of revenues in 2020, bringing a potential $1,000,000 in additional annual revenue. Over the next twenty-four months, this sector could equal the revenues generated annually in the residential new construction sector. The commercial market growth offers additional profitability and broadens the Company's client and revenue base, which is very beneficial if an economic downturn were to occur.
Earthlinc Environmental Division
RJD Green has accrued three very relevant patented technologies.
Earthlinc Environmental Division has entered into an initial eighteen-month product development program utilizing Agrico's forestation program concerning animal waste.
Earthlinc has procured short-term consulting contracts and joint-venture relationships to launch revenues and allow RJD to remain active in acquisition search. RJD Green was very active in the acquisition search for environmental services companies in 2019 and will continue those efforts in 2020.
Acquisitions
RJD Green has aggressively approached procuring an appropriate acquisition for each of our three divisions. We also have maintained strict acquisition guidelines that offer the best opportunity for positive results in revenue, profits, and creating synergy within each of the divisions.
In 2019 the Company was unsuccessful in completing additional acquisitions. We found the leverage of cash-flow ratios to be abnormally high for small-cap companies under $20,000,000 annual revenue. RJD Green reached letters of intent with two separate companies in 2019, but unable to comfortably complete those opportunities from the due diligence process.
RJD Green is currently engaged in discussions with M & A opportunities, and actively exploring additional opportunities to complete the desired annual revenue growth to $20,000,000 or higher with ongoing growth opportunity. We will maintain stringent cash-flow to acquisition value ratios necessary to create the best surety and returns for our equity partner participants, and our shareholders.
2019 Financial Results Snapshot
Profit and Loss
Revenue $4,371,930
Cost of Goods 2,660,240
Gross Profit $1,711,117
G & A 1,520,117
Net Operating Profit $ 191,959
EBITDA $ 448,190
Balance Sheets
Current Assets $1,647,272
Long-term Assets 956,527
Total Assets $2,603,799
Liabilities and Assets
Current Liabilities $1,512,300
Long-term Liabilities -
Shareholder Equity $1,091,499
Forward-looking Statement:
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events of future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In the evaluation of such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.
Visit: https://rjdgreen.com/
Ron Brewer, CEO
ronb@rjdgreen.com
918 551 7883
