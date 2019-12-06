News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Arson Investigators & OSCR360 Team Network at NYS Arson Investigation Event
By: L-Tron
Julianne Pangal, a member of L-Tron's OSCR team, says, "We really enjoyed our time at this year's NYSIAAI seminar. It was great to catch up with several of our current OSCR customers, as well as meet individuals from many new organizations. We always enjoy seeing the excitement sparked by OSCR's capabilities in those who were previously unfamiliar with 360-degree photography and software! On behalf of L-Tron, we'd like to thank the NYS Fire Investigators Association for including us at their event. We hope to attend the upcoming NYSIAAI training conference on Long Island in the spring."
L-Tron's OSCR team regularly attends fire and law enforcement investigation conferences, in addition to visiting with agencies nationwide for OSCR demonstrations. OSCR is custom-built, 360-degree photography equipment and software that captures impressive spherical images of fire scenes, crime scenes, and more, regardless of poor lighting and environmental conditions. OSCR's software allows investigators to virtually revisit a scene time and time again throughout the course of the investigation. OSCR360 software also allows investigators to incorporate any and all existing digital evidence into one comprehensive, easy-to-follow presentation to share with investigators, attorneys, and juries. Along with investigations, OSCR is commonly used for case management and documentation, in courtroom trials, and for training and incident pre-planning.
For more information about OSCR360 visit https://www.L-
About L-Tron Corporation
Established in 1975, L-Tron specializes in world-class data capture hardware and software for the public sector, field mobility, and manufacturing industries. Our mission is to truly understand your workflow challenges and collaborate with you to find a cost-effective solution to optimize your efficiency. We're pleasant, proactive, and passionate about providing service and product excellence. Your success is our purpose!
Media Contact
Julianne Pangal
***@l-tron.com
585-383-0050 x115
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse