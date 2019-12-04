News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Accelerate Files Preliminary Prospectus For New Funds Including Canadas First Merger Arbitrage ETF
By: Accelerate Financial Technologies
Listing of the units of the Funds is subject to receipt of conditional approval and fulfilling all of the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange.
"We are excited to announce the filing of the preliminary prospectus for Canada's first merger arbitrage ETF," said Julian Klymochko, Founder and CEO of Accelerate. "We look forward to continuing to offer innovative investment solutions to help institutional investors and advisors diversify their portfolios."
About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.
Accelerate is leading innovation in financial services as the pioneer of institutional-
Accelerate: Because Performance Matters. Find out more at www.AccelerateShares.com
A preliminary prospectus dated December 6, 2019 (the "Prospectus")
Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions "expect", "intend", "will" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to a Fund or Accelerate. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect Accelerate's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although Accelerate believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Accelerate undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.
For media and investor inquiries:
Contact Accelerate at 1-855-892-0740 (toll-free), info@acceleratefintech.com or
Contact Michael Lee Hing, COO, Accelerate, (403) 975-5294, mleehing@acceleratefintech.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse