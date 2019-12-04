News By Tag
IMTI Offers NCCER Career Training Certification Programs At Waterbury High Schools
In collaboration with the Waterbury Public Schools, IMTI-Industrial Management & Training Institute is presenting high school students with certified training in construction skills.
By: IMTI
"Once the 102 hours are fulfilled," explained Marcel Veronneau, IMTI Founder, "those hours can be applied as a credit towards the related instruction hours that are required by the Connecticut Occupational Licensing Regulations - CT DOL for any apprenticeship construction job in Connecticut. Trade schools offer lower tuitions, faster entry into the workforce and the ability to be paid, plus lifetime career skills and training."
Waterbury's Wilby, Crosby and Kennedy High Schools will adapt NCCER's curriculum into their Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs through IMTI's sponsorship instruction. Since March of 2019, Dr. Verna D. Ruffin, Superintendent of Waterbury Public Schools (WPS), has enthusiastically agreed to offer the CTE programs. To date, IMTI has certified four teachers to teach the Core Construction Course that includes classes in Basic Safety Skills, Introduction to Construction Math, Introduction to Construction Drawings, Introduction to Hand Tools, Basic Rigging and several additional programs to meet the 102 certified hours.
"The WPS System," commented Dr. Ruffin, "is excited to collaborate with IMTI, which, through a rigorous curriculum and hands-on training, has been preparing students for years in several technical fields. This unique partnership will elevate the District's commitment to developing a robust Career and Technical Education Program."
The Public High School Partnership Program with NCCER and the WPS System was initiated by IMTI's Veronneau who founded IMTI in 1986. For more than three decades, IMTI has been successfully training electricians, plumbers, and HVAC technicians in current technologies and career-oriented job skills through classroom study and practical hands-on industry skill training. All IMTI graduates are equipped with the training, assistance, and education needed to obtain careers in high demand technical industries and receive all the related instruction hours necessary to obtain a State of Connecticut license.
"IMTI's mission is to provide up-to-date training programs that prepare students with gainful employment or advancement in their chosen field for a sustainable career path," explained Veronneau. In 1985, IMTI was approved by the State of Connecticut Commissioner of Higher Education, the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) in 1989, and NCCER in 2002.
"The benefits of having IMTI as an NCCER Accredited Training Sponsor (ATS)," continued Veronneau, "is that we deliver quality NCCER construction craft training programs to high school teachers based on NCCER's nationwide standardized criteria. By providing the Instructor Certified Training Program (ICTP), IMTI is sanctioned to ensure the uniform and consistent delivery of NCCER training. Once a student completes the 102 NCCER hours, those hours will be credited toward IMTI's apprenticeship program which equates to $2,100 to $2,400 in 2020 tuition fee and those hours would be accepted by any NCCER-sponsored schools or organizations.
"As one of only two NCCER Accredited Training Sponsors in Connecticut we hope that more education systems will want to offer this curriculum in CTE programs to their students as a viable alternative to college, and a lifelong career path."
IMTI's Marcel Veronneau was recently photographed (center) at Crosby High School with (left to right) Paul Gwiazdoski, Department Chairperson-
