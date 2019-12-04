Attivo Networks® Takes Home Four Platinum Category Wins in 2019 'ASTORS' Homeland Awards

FREMONT, Calif.
- Dec. 9, 2019
- PRLog
-- Company receives leadership recognition and three technology innovation awards for its ThreatDefend® Deception Platform
Attivo Networks®, the award-winning leader in deception for cybersecurity threat detection, announced today that it was recognized by American Security Today's 2019 'ASTORS' Homeland Awards in four platinum categories. AST honored Attivo Networks with 'ASTORS' esteemed "Extraordinary Leadership & Innovation Platinum Award" and the company's ThreatDefend®
Deception Platform won three platinum awards for "Best Cyber Security Solution," "Best IT Intrusion Detection System," and "Best Industrial Control System."
The 'ASTORS' is one of the most comprehensive homeland security awards programs in the industry. It recognizes the most distinguished vendors of physical, IT, port security, law enforcement, first responders, and government agencies in acknowledgment of their outstanding efforts to keep our nation secure. As an early innovator in commercial-grade threat deception technology, Attivo has experienced tremendous growth as government agencies and enterprises rapidly adopt deception technology for early and accurate threat detection.
"It is an incredible honor to have been once again recognized by the 'ASTORS'. These awards are a testament to the company's innovative security technology and its ability to improve national safety and resiliency,"
said Tushar Kothari, CEO at Attivo Networks."Being a technology provider to the government comes with high standards and resiliency expectations. We are honored that the Attivo leadership team and our product designs are being recognized for their positive impact on civil and military cybersecurity defenses."
The ThreatDefend®
Platform provides a powerful security control for early threat detection and for its ability to create a proactive defense that can change the asymmetry of an attack. Recognized as the most comprehensive and scalable platform on the market, Attivo's dynamic traps, bait, and lures provide threat deception for today's evolving attack surfaces. The company has also completed rigorous testing and has achieved certification with FIPS 140-2 at Level 1 and Level 2 and Common Criteria at EAL 2+.About Attivo Networks
Attivo Networks®, the leader in deception technology, provides an active defense for early detection, forensics, and automated incident response to in-network attacks. The Attivo ThreatDefend®
Deception Platform provides a comprehensive and customer-proven platform for proactive security and accurate threat detection within user networks, data centers, clouds, and a wide variety of specialized attack surfaces. The portfolio includes extensive network, endpoint, application, data, and Active Directory deceptions designed to misdirect and reveal attacks efficiently from all threat vectors. Advanced machine-learning makes preparation, deployment, and operations fast and simple to operate for organizations of all sizes. Comprehensive attack analysis and forensics provide actionable alerts and native integrations that automate the blocking, quarantine, and threat hunting of attacks for accelerated incident response. The company has won over 100 awards for its technology innovation and leadership. For more information, visit www.attivonetworks.com
.CONTACT:
Loren GuertinPRattivo@matternow.com