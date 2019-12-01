News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Boston PD Completes OSCR360 Crime Scene Investigation Training
By: L-Tron
The Department purchased OSCR because of its ability to capture 360-degree spherical images of a scene, and the associated GPS coordinates, all within mere minutes. Further, the Department was pleased to discover OSCR's intuitiveness when piecing together case documentation within the software. The ability to embed any and all digital media files into the case project is a time-saver when putting together the case file. Members of the Unit shared that OSCR allows investigators and members of other units to return to the crime scene virtually, time and time again, as the case evolves, stories change, and new details are uncovered.
L-Tron's Andy McNeil, a retired Sheriff's Deputy of 20 years, was on-hand in Boston for the training. McNeil has vast experience as a crime scene investigator and collision reconstructionist. He played an integral role in developing investigative photography and police crime scene and evidence courses in New York State, and continues to teach training courses to crime scene technicians (https://www.l-
McNeil says, "Following her initial visit to the Boston PD, my L-Tron colleague filled me in on some background information about the Boston PD. She shared their enthusiasm about OSCR's capabilities and excitement about integrating OSCR into their photography workflow. It was great for me to see that they were just as enthusiastic during the OSCR training sessions."
McNeil shared that the training went smoothly, even for those in the department who do not consider themselves tech-savvy. Everyone was able to figure out how to use OSCR very quickly and easily, which is the goal of our product.
"The groups of trainees were all very pro-OSCR," says McNeil. "They liked the idea of saving time, and that the software is easy to use and very intuitive. The Department plans to integrate OSCR into their crime scene response workflow right away for every new case that comes in. On our end, L-Tron is thrilled that this big-city law enforcement agency that has been around hundreds of years has chosen OSCR360 as a difference-maker on their Crime Scene Response team."
Boston Police Department employs thousands of officers across eleven districts, and serves a population of over 600,000. Boston's Crime Scene Response Unit is responsible for collecting and analyzing physical evidence from all crime scenes processed by the Boston Police Department.
Learn more about OSCR or request a visit to your organization at: https://www.l-
About L-Tron Corporation
For over 40 years, L-Tron Corporation has been providing world-class data capture hardware and software technology solutions. Specializing in law enforcement, public safety and government, as well as manufacturing, industrial automation and field mobility, we are a proud New York State business with law enforcement equipment deployed in over 2,000 municipalities across 50 states nationwide.
Media Contact
Julianne Pangal
julianne.pangal@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse