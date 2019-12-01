 
Association of Fundraising Professionals Honors Colin Wanless at 2019 Luncheon

Nominated by the School Board of Broward County, Wanless joins the ranks of outstanding professionals recognized for their heart felt philanthropic efforts throughout the years. The Joshua's Hearts' Junior Advisory Board chair loves serving the poor.
By: Joshua's Heart Foundation
 
 
Colin Wanless - AFP 2019 Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy Awardee.
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Dec. 6, 2019 - PRLog -- As we celebrate all that we are thankful for, Colin Wanless should celebrate his quest to help the less fortunate throughout Broward and Miami-Dade Counties. Last month, the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) held its 32nd Annual awards luncheon at the Signature Grand in Davie, FL. Among the outstanding honorees was sixteen-year-old Colin Wanless of Boca Raton. Wanless attends the American Heritage School, Boca-Delray Campus and prides himself in having a giving heart. As the Founder and Chair of Joshua's Heart Foundation's Jr. Advisory Board Boca Raton, Colin continuously thinks of how he can improve and uplift the lives of the poor.

Wanless has been a valued contributor to the mission of Joshua's Heart since he was six years old. "Colin has grown up in the Joshua's Heart family and his ownership of his role brings a significant contribution to the needy," says Executive Director Claudia McLean. "When Joshua moved on to the next phase of life as a college freshman, Colin elevated his role as team leader and role model for the youth in his chapter to another level. We are all so very proud of his work and the young leader he continues to become. We celebrate and congratulate Colin for his outstanding work," she concluded.

For his dedication to service Colin received the 2019 AFP Award for 'Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy' at the November ceremony. He has distributed food to locations in Broward and Palm Beach Counties which include but are not limited to Lauderdale Manors Early Learning and Resource Center, Delray Full Service School – Adult Education Center, Old Dillard Museum and Walker Elementary School, Joseph C Carter Park, Miramar Elementary School, and Our Savior Lutheran Church, just to name a few.

"Congratulations on a job well done Colin! We are proud to see Colin excel in his efforts to help eliminate hunger and I believe he sets a great example for the younger and new members in our organization," said Joshua Williams President and Founder of Joshua's Heart Foundation.

Wanless stated, "I am humbled by this award and thank the Association of Fundraising Professionals for honoring me along with the many other philanthropists making an impact on the community." He added, "As we come to the end of 2019, the need is great for the poor, I will continue to work to help the needy during this holiday season and beyond."

#joshuasheart #afp #americanheritage #browardcounty #palmbeachcounty #youthwhogiveback

Joshua's Heart Foundation (JHF)
JHF was founded in 2005 in Miami, Florida by Joshua when he was four and a half years old and is dedicated to the fight against global hunger and poverty. JHF is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit, which empowers needy people to improve their quality of life by providing necessities like groceries and personal items. We also effectively engage and educate young people in committing to fight hunger and poverty on a global basis. For more information or to volunteer visit www.joshuasheart.org .

