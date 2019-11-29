News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Now on MASTERS: Celebrity Makeup Artists Yvonne MacInnis & Lijha Stewart on Redefining the Industry
Yvonne MacInnis and Lijha Stewart's combined credits include Marc Jacobs, Giorgio Armani, Cher, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, and countless publications. These gifted educators are transforming the industry with a focus on wellness and mindfulness.
Lijha Stewart is a makeup artist and creative director known globally for her detailed eye, creative approach, on-camera presence, and magnetic personality. Her clientele includes Cher, Steven Tyler, Ashley Green, Kanye West, Mel B, and more. With a passion for inspiring and educating all levels of artists, Lijha has grown throughout her career at MAC Cosmetics and MAKE UP FOR EVER, where she held the position Director of Artistry and Education. She worked as a brand ambassador and media expert for on-camera education content before becoming a freelance artist and brand consultant, specializing in global education, digital content, branding, and beauty, editorial, and artistic makeup with a focus on fashion and celebrity clientele. LIjha is the cofounder of Creative Makeup Bootcamp and a certified healer and breathwork coach.
Interviewed by Winn Claybaugh, these brilliant artists and educators are transforming the industry with a focus on wellness and mindfulness. Their true personalities shine through this interview as they share their intense passion for redefining the world of makeup and education.
About MASTERS Podcast Club
Business-Building Podcasts to Help You Achieve the Success You Deserve
Winn Claybaugh has interviewed over 325 beauty and business professionals, artists, educators, and mentors for his popular MASTERS Audio Club series. His new MASTERS Podcast Club features a brand-new interview every month plus weekly "classics" from the 20-year collection.
The MASTERS roster includes beauty industry icon Vidal Sassoon, actors Gary Sinise and Fran Drescher, Bravo TV's Tabatha Coffey, Sundance Channel's Push Girls, Southwest Airlines past president Colleen Barrett, TV and radio personality Leeza Gibbons, Olympic gold medalist Peter Vidmar, Paralympic champion Mike Schlappi, Millennial-generation expert Lisa Orrell, hearing impaired comedian and motivational speaker Kathy Buckley, University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor of school psychology and noted bullying expert Dr. Susan Swearer, Fred Jordan Mission president Willie Jordan, Teacher of the Year Michelle Shearer, and more — telling their stories and sharing their wisdom to help you achieve the success you deserve!
Learn more at https://www.masterspodcastclub.com and @WinnClaybaugh on social media.
Contact
Jenny Hinz
***@paulmitchell.edu
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse