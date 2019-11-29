 
News By Tag
* Winn Claybaugh
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sandy
  Utah
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2019
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
54321
November 2019
3029

Now on MASTERS: Celebrity Makeup Artists Yvonne MacInnis & Lijha Stewart on Redefining the Industry

Yvonne MacInnis and Lijha Stewart's combined credits include Marc Jacobs, Giorgio Armani, Cher, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, and countless publications. These gifted educators are transforming the industry with a focus on wellness and mindfulness.
By:
 
 
Yvonne MacInnis & Lijha Stewart transforming the beauty industry
Yvonne MacInnis & Lijha Stewart transforming the beauty industry
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Winn Claybaugh

Industry:
Beauty

Location:
Sandy - Utah - US

Subject:
Products

SANDY, Utah - Dec. 4, 2019 - PRLog -- Yvonne MacInnis is a professional makeup artist and educator with a flair for using color and texture in unconventional ways. Her clients and credits include Katy Perry, Perez Hilton, Justin Bieber, MTV, Victoria's Secret, Gigi Hadid, Giorgio Armani, and countless others. Major publications seek Yvonne's expertise: she has contributed to BuzzFeed, Oprah, Teen Vogue, POPSUGAR, and Allure, to name a few. Recognized for pushing the boundaries of makeup artistry, Yvonne incorporates her fine-art experience into her makeup designs. She consults, blogs, and educates in the digital landscape on behalf of brands worldwide, including MAKE UP FOR EVER, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Kiss USA, Becca Cosmetics, Sephora, Smashbox, and more.

Lijha Stewart is a makeup artist and creative director known globally for her detailed eye, creative approach, on-camera presence, and magnetic personality. Her clientele includes Cher, Steven Tyler, Ashley Green, Kanye West, Mel B, and more. With a passion for inspiring and educating all levels of artists, Lijha has grown throughout her career at MAC Cosmetics and MAKE UP FOR EVER, where she held the position Director of Artistry and Education. She worked as a brand ambassador and media expert for on-camera education content before becoming a freelance artist and brand consultant, specializing in global education, digital content, branding, and beauty, editorial, and artistic makeup with a focus on fashion and celebrity clientele. LIjha is the cofounder of Creative Makeup Bootcamp and a certified healer and breathwork coach.

Interviewed by Winn Claybaugh, these brilliant artists and educators are transforming the industry with a focus on wellness and mindfulness. Their true personalities shine through this interview as they share their intense passion for redefining the world of makeup and education.

About MASTERS Podcast Club

Business-Building Podcasts to Help You Achieve the Success You Deserve

Winn Claybaugh has interviewed over 325 beauty and business professionals, artists, educators, and mentors for his popular MASTERS Audio Club series. His new MASTERS Podcast Club features a brand-new interview every month plus weekly "classics" from the 20-year collection.

The MASTERS roster includes beauty industry icon Vidal Sassoon, actors Gary Sinise and Fran Drescher, Bravo TV's Tabatha Coffey, Sundance Channel's Push Girls, Southwest Airlines past president Colleen Barrett, TV and radio personality Leeza Gibbons, Olympic gold medalist Peter Vidmar, Paralympic champion Mike Schlappi, Millennial-generation expert Lisa Orrell, hearing impaired comedian and motivational speaker Kathy Buckley, University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor of school psychology and noted bullying expert Dr. Susan Swearer, Fred Jordan Mission president Willie Jordan, Teacher of the Year Michelle Shearer, and more — telling their stories and sharing their wisdom to help you achieve the success you deserve!

Learn more at https://www.masterspodcastclub.com and @WinnClaybaugh on social media.

Contact
Jenny Hinz
***@paulmitchell.edu
End
Email:***@paulmitchell.edu Email Verified
Tags:Winn Claybaugh
Industry:Beauty
Location:Sandy - Utah - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MASTERS Audio Club PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

Dec 04, 2019 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share