Take Shape Plastic Surgery Now Offers Total Body HD Liposuction
Are you looking to transform your body? With Take Shape Plastic Surgery, now you can.
By: Take Shape
What is HD Liposuction?
Hi-definition liposuction is a technique created by Dr. Hoyos from Colombia. It uses the Vaser liposuction machine with ultrasound that takes traditional liposuction to a new level. In essence, it works to sculpt the body, removing fat in a less invasive way. Sometimes fat is added to certain areas in order to create the desired look that the patient is looking for. If you're interested in total body hi-definition or HD liposuction, Take Shape Plastic Surgery in Plantation, Florida is here to help you with your body contouring needs.
HD liposuction is for anybody that wants to contour areas of their body, or for anyone who is struggling to eliminate fat in certain areas. Common areas include behind the arms, within the inner thighs, and around the abdomen. There are many causes for these areas to be problematic, such as genetic factors. Even with hard work and plenty of exercise, these areas can be challenging to reduce. This is what makes many people interested in liposuction. However, previous and traditional methods were very invasive and required plenty of downtime. This procedure, alternatively, has less downtime, less pain and is less invasive.
HD liposuction can be used for under the arms, on the stomach, on the hips, back (upper & lower flanks), and under the chin. Many individuals decide to pair this particular treatment with others, as it is easier to do them at the same time than it is to schedule them separate. Other procedures that can be used in combination include abdominoplasty, natural breast lift breast augmentation using implants, or facial procedures. The best candidates for this particular procedure are those who are fed up with hard-to-reach areas, and for those who want substantial precision in their sculpting. While there is less downtime than traditional liposuction, there is still a brief recovery period, meaning that patients should be sure they have plenty of time to rest and recover.
At Take Shape Plastic Surgery, we are proud to provide safe and efficient care to all patients, while simultaneously giving them happiness and excellent patient care. We know that there are some areas that are more stubborn than others. While some choose to live with those stubborn areas, you don't have to. Simply make an appointment with our Board Certified plastic surgeon Dr. Russell Sassani at Take Shape Plastic Surgery. We have Five-Star reviews on many online platforms including Vitals, Yelp, Facebook, Google, Realself, Healthgrades, and more. We are a AAAHC certified Ambulatory Surgery Center. By choosing Take Shape Plastic Surgery, you're choosing professionalism and experience. High-Definition Liposuction can bring your dreams into reality. All you have to do is call us today at 954-585-3800 or visit https://www.takeshape.info/
