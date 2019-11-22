News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Democratic Presidential Candidate Marianne Williamson Announces Whole Health Plan
By: Marianne 2020
The Williamson Whole Health Plan represents a fundamental paradigm shift in how we look at and treat our healthcare. It is a plan for a healthy America, not just an America with health insurance.
Williamson said, "America's healthcare system puts an unbalanced focus on treating the symptoms of illness at the expense of treating their cause. Yet until we ask why so many of us experience chronic illness, to begin with – far more than do the citizens of comparably wealthy countries— we will continue to experience unsatisfactory results in health care. The Whole Health Plan expands the health care debate, tackling not only how to pay for health care but also how to provide greater opportunities for health."
Williamson emphasized that we need to do more than provide healthcare and health insurance; we need to provide greater opportunities for wellness. Williamson wants to be more than a president who provides universal health care; she wants to be a president who helps Americans live healthier lives.
The Whole Health Plan Overview
Today's health care system puts an unbalanced focus on treating the symptoms of illness at the expense of treating their cause. Until we ask why so many of us experience chronic illness, to begin with – far more than do the citizens of comparably wealthy countries -- then we will continue to experience unsatisfactory results in health care. The Whole Health Plan expands the health care debate, tackling not only how to pay for health care but also how to provide greater opportunities for health. The problem in America is not just that our current healthcare system fails to adequately treat sickness. The problem is also that our current economic system, based as it is on an inordinate focus on short-term profit, actually increases the probability of sickness.
Healthy food, healthy water, and healthy air are regularly sacrificed at the altar of short term profits of food, big agricultural and chemical companies. A stress-free lifestyle is sacrificed at the altar of corporate greed, making the average American have to work harder and longer for less money, with little too little time and energy for health-enhancing activities. Social determinants such as food and income contribute heavily to the physical condition of our bodies, and cannot be ignored in any serious discussion of creating a healthier America.
The factors mentioned above are the root causes of illness, and will be addressed by a Williamson administration through vigorous regulatory procedures. We will begin with a concerted effort to remove toxins in our water, food and air that increase the probability of illness. The Food and Drug Administration as well as Centers for Disease Control will regain their rightful power and authority to protect Americans from overreach by corporate forces that would sacrifice our health in favor of short term profits. No longer will government agencies cover up for, cozy up to, or in any way serve the entities whose overreach they were established to protect us from.
Under the Whole Health Plan, we will:
• Address unhealthy water and air, higher toxin exposures such as lead, and limited opportunities to purchase healthy food because of low availability and high cost, all factors which impact health.
• Improve food quality. Poor diet is one of the leading causes of premature death and chronic disease, and in my administration we will fund research into which foods can help us be healthier and live longer.
• Move beyond the current disease care system, and build a true healthcare system. Health and wellness will be proactively supported. We will promote healthy eating through nutrition education, encourage active lifestyles by building more parks with walking paths and physical recreation equipment, and provide greater access to bicycles. We will provide refundable tax credits for gym memberships, supporting people in putting healthy eating and regular exercise into their lives. Centers providing stress-reduction benefits like yoga and meditation, and community centers promoting connections that help us care for ourselves and each other, will be government subsidized. We will act on the knowledge that stress suppresses the immune system, and reducing stress will improve our health. The reduction of cost not only in terms of health, but also in terms of our economy, will be enormous. Health promotion and disease prevention can save billions of dollars.
• Reduce toxins in our environment and our food. We must reduce toxins in our environment that can lead to illness. I will appoint a world class environmentalist to head EPA and scientists to lead USDA and FDA, to conduct research untainted by corporate interests. I will appoint an inter-agency work group to assess ways to reduce the negative impact of these toxins on our health. We will encourage sustainable agriculture and reduce the use of pesticides. We will enforce consumer protections by more regular and serious food inspections.
• Prevent and even reverse many diseases through lifestyle changes have been demonstrated in medical research to be effective. The European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition study showed that changes in nutrition and lifestyle factors could potentially prevent 93% of diabetes, 81% of heart attacks, 50% of strokes and 36% of all cancers.
Read The Whole Health Plan here (https://www.marianne2020.com/
Contact
Patricia Ewing
***@marianne2020.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse