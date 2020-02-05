News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Alfie Best One of The UK's Richest People Helps 50 People To Buy First Homes
Sunday Times Rich List Multi Millionaire Alfie Best to Help UK First Time Property Buyers With New Property Program
By: Alfie Best Property Growth Company
Alfie's new training company is called "Alfie Best Property Growth" and is set to launch on the 5th February 2020.
https://www.youtube.com/
Alfie Best is the founder of Wyldecrest Park Homes, which is Europe's number one park home operator and fourth largest operator in the World. He has business interests in the UK, USA and Barbados and was ranked the 450th richest person in the UK, in the 2019 Sunday Times Rich List. A Garage full of Bugatti cars, a private £3.6m helicopter and holidays in one of the 11 villas he owns in Barbados are just some of the ways Alfie Best likes to spend his £285m fortune.
Alfie has an incredible rags to riches story. He was born and raised in a caravan to a poor gypsy family and now has achieved a recent valuation on his business at circa £700 MILLION POUNDS.
The Best family are no strangers to the limelight. Alfie Best has appeared on the front cover of many high-profile magazines and has been extensively interviewed in print, press and on TV. His son Alfie Best Junior, has recently appeared on Absolutely Ascot.
We caught up with Mr Best today and asked him about his new first-time property buyers training program:
"74% of Would-Be First Time Buyers Believe That The Dream of Home Ownership Is Already Over". I want to help change That. If there is one thing that I know, its property and how to grow my portfolio. I have over 13,000 residents and some people might say that I am the UK's largest landlord. If we do not make changes and support this generation to buy their own homes, the very future of the UK's financial foundation is at risk.
I have worked hard all my life. Now I want to give something back and help keep the dreams alive of many amazing hard-working people in the UK, that wish to get themselves on the property ladder. We must keep the property ownership dream alive for tomorrow.
I have worked out a strategy that could guarantee my new students will be able to buy their first property within 24 months of working with myself and my property training team. They will need to possess a positive can-do attitude. But who better to mentor them than me!
I am giving 50 inspired people an opportunity to attend my first-time home buyer's property event launch in February 2020, where I will train and coach them, providing them with my Alfie Best Property Growth – First Time Home and Property Buyer Blueprint for property success.
I will then select the most inspired people during the event to work with my elite property training and investment team in what I am calling, Alfie Best Property Growth Academy. We will work together over a 24-month period to support them fulfil their dreams. I am inwardly confident that one of my students will secure their first home outright, within 6 months of joining my personal property training academy.
The rest you will have to buy a ticket and find out yourself. But there is a qualifying criteria which can find out by visiting our new website www.alfiebestpropertygrowth.com".... Our ticket sales are opening Monday 25th November 2020 at precisely 11am. I am limiting my first training intake to 50 people only and I expect that tickets will be in high demand.
Editors Notes
Alfie Best is the founder and Chairman of Wyldecrest Parks, Europe's Park Home Operator. The company has a valuation of £700 million pounds. Alfie Best has business interests in the UK, USA and Barbados. His new company is called "Alfie Best Property Growth Academy".
Media Contact
Steve Jones
hello@alfiebestpropertygrowth.com
07541598412
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse