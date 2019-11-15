News By Tag
Over 450 "Danced the Night Away" to Support Health & Wellness Needs of Boca Nonprofits
Coveted George E. Long Prism Awards Presented to City Visionaries Lynn University, Florence Fuller Child Development Centers and Bluegreen Vacations
By: Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton
Guests arrived toa display of two rare Rolls Royce Dawn automobiles from the event's valet sponsor Excell Auto Group as they made their way down a 50-foot blue carpet (Rotary International's color sponsored by Konis Family Dental) to the cocktail reception at Boca West Country Club. Once again the event drew Boca Raton's "Who's Who" of civic, business, tourism, community and philanthropic stakeholders and visionaries – past and present – spanning more than five decades of commitment and contributions. The dinner/dance festivities opened in the blue-and-gold clad ballroom with the Steve Chase Band playing, dancing, recognition of dignitaries, the Star-Spangled Banner performed a cappella by Boca's own Billboard recording artist Kendra Erika.
Following a passionate share by Bobby Campell during which he announced a generous $100,000 donation, the 2019 George E. Long Awards – named for the City's first appointed mayor in 1924 – designed by Tiffany & Co. and sponsored by Boca Raton Regional Hospital were presented by Co-Chairs Dyana Kenney and Michael Walstrom and Honorary Chairs Terry & Jerry Fedele (a 2018 George Long Award honoree).
This year's George Long Prism Awards, given to those who have long championed the tradition of bringing visionary ideas and transformation to Boca Raton, were presented to Lynn University President Kevin Ross on behalf of Lynn University, Florence Fuller Child Development Centers Executive Director Ellyn Okrent on behalf FFCDC, and BBX and Bluegreen Vacations CFO Ray Lopez on behalf of Bluegreen Vacations. To further recognize the achievements of each honoree, the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum curated historical displays that were on exhibit throughout the reception and in the commemorative journal.
The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton, (the largest Rotary club in District 6930) is dedicated to impacting the Boca Raton Community through the efforts of "Service Above Self."For more information about the Club, including how to become a member, visit www.rotarydowntownbocaraton.org
