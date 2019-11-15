News By Tag
CryptoSuper500 List Shows Global Bitcoin Hashrate Grew 37x in three years
The third edition of this biannual list of the most powerful cryptocurrency mining pools is released during the SC19 conference
By: OrionX
The report highlights the rapidly growing hashrate among the top eight coins mined with Proof of Work consensus algorithms. Hashes in crypto mining are the metric that parallels floating point operations (flops) in the supercomputing world.
"The hashrate that is used to manage cryptocurrency blockchains is up by over eight orders of magnitude in the past nine years," said Dr. Stephen Perrenod, OrionX Partner and Analyst and the developer of the CryptoSuper500. "In the past three years, it has increased 37 times for Bitcoin, for a compound annual growth rate of 233%."
The annual economic value (AEV) of the top 5 pools in the current list compared to the last list (published in June 2019 are as follows:
• BTC.com in China with projected AEV of $1.12 billion compared to $1.05 billion in June 2019
• F2Pool , a Global pool, with an AEV of $1.05 billion compared to $680 million
• Poolin in the US and China with an AEV of $896 million compared to $517 million
• Antpool based in China with an AEV of $768 million compared to $710 million
• ViaBTC in Hong Kong with an AEV of $523 million compared to $488 million
Slush Pool in the US was among the top 5 in the previous list but has been edged out by ViaBTC in the current list.
The eight coins mined with Proof of Work consensus algorithms which were included in this analysis are:
• Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV, Monero, Ethereum Classic, and Zcash
The full list with additional explanation is available in a slide presentation at OrionX.net/research (http://orionx.net/
"IoT, 5G, Cloud, AI, Blockchain, and Quantum Computing are examples of complex and important trends," said Shahin Khan, Founding Partner and Analyst at OrionX. "'Organizations are finding it difficult to determine the relevance of these trends to their mission and to chart a course if necessary. OrionX Research helps its clients to cut through the noise with insightful simplicity, technical depth, and years of applied market experience."
About OrionX
OrionX is a Silicon Valley firm that combines technology research, market execution, and customer engagement. More than 60 companies, from startups to the Fortune-100, in virtually every technology segment, have trusted OrionX to help set new break-away strategies, ignite brands, position and launch products, and create integrated campaigns for increased market share. To deliver the best in market execution and customer engagement, OrionX Research tracks new technologies and market strategies. Technology topics include IoT, 5G, Cloud, AI, Blockchain, and Quantum Computing. With a stellar reputation in Silicon Valley, OrionX is known for its depth and agility, operational excellence, and original content. Visit us at OrionX.net (http://www.orionx.net/
* Note: This effort is an analysis of the technologies and trends surrounding blockchain and cryptocurrencies. It is not, and must not be considered as, financial, investment, or legal advice.
