The Bronx Hustle, Selling Dope, Gary V & Starting A Business
The Entrepreneurial Web New Episode: The owner of Park Slope Brooklyn's Stoop Juice tells Host Jeremiah Fox He Blames Gary Vaynerchuk for running for US President in 2020.
By: Jeremiah Fox
Listen in this Friday to hear stories and insights from Bronx-raised Jose Franco, who's done a little bit of it all, from jewelry to baseball to juice bars!
Segment 1
Message of the day, "It is better to be loved than feared."
Today's guest, Jose Franco begins the show by introducing himself and talking about a LinkedIn article that he wrote. He discusses why he thinks it is better to be loved that feared. Jose continues the conversation by talking about his upbringing in the Bronx. Growing up in the Bronx, he was exposed to drug deals every day. He saw people that he knew buying drugs; which had a huge impact on his life. Jose ends the segment by discussing the different ways he teaches his kids (he coaches baseball), about drugs.
Segment 2
Jose begins to discuss how he became involved with the youth. He delves into the different organizations that he is apart of. He talks about how being able to teach kids is a passion of his. He goes on by talking about his different coaching style. He talks about how he also learns from the kids, and applies their "teaching" to his life. He ends the segment by telling the audience a story about one of his more successful kids.
Segment 3
Jose starts this segment off by informing the audience of his first "hustle". He has delved into many different businesses. Jose shares his story of his first hustle when he was 9 years old. Jose's mom was a bookkeeper and his brother was an accountant, so subconsciously he got the bug of wanting to work in business. Jose shares another story of how he worked at a business for free, just to learn about how a business works on the back-end. The conversation continues with the guys talking about how you can't be complacent in business. The segment ends with Jose discussing how there's an opportunity cost for everything.
The Entrepreneurial Web: Jose Franco Interview
Segment 4
Jeff starts this segment by talking about his brief gig as an Ad Salesman at BET. Both guys have been influenced by Gary V. Gary V is the person whom Jose gives credit for him wanting to run for political office. Jose uses acronyms in his life. CENTS – Control, Entry, Need, Time, Scalable. Jose discusses each term in detail. Jose starts discussing his book, How Do You Get Better at Things You Don't Think You're Bad at by 2020. Jose ends the segment by giving the audience advice. Download Jose's Free E-book http://stoopjuice.com/
