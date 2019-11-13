 
News By Tag
* Promotion
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Rochester
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2019
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
19181716151413

L-Tron Announces Promotion of Trevor DiMarco to Vice President of Engineering & Sales

By: L-Tron
 
 
Trevor DeMarco, L-Tron's VP of Engineering & Sales
Trevor DeMarco, L-Tron's VP of Engineering & Sales
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Promotion

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Rochester - New York - US

Subject:
* Executives

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Nov. 18, 2019 - PRLog -- L-Tron is pleased to announce the promotion of Trevor DiMarco to Vice President of Engineering and Sales. In this role, DiMarco is responsible for overseeing the sales and engineering activities of the company.

DiMarco has been with L-Tron for six years, during which he has played an instrumental role in the development of the OSCR360 solution for law enforcement, government, and public safety. In his previous role at L-Tron, as Director of Solutions, DiMarco was focused on driving growth in solutions sales, enabling customers to reduce costs, maximize revenue, and improve efficiencies through the utilization of data capture, mobile computing, and robust software offerings.

DiMarco has a strong background in both business operations and engineering, which he began developing as an award-winning Mechanical Engineering student at the University of Rochester, and later continuing on to receive his MBA from Babson University. Prior to joining L-Tron, Trevor excelled as Deputy Director of Manufacturing in Electronics Systems US Defense Manufacturing at BAE Systems in Massachusetts.

"Our company is growing in lots of great ways – strategically, fiscally, and a number of employees to name a few," says RAD DeRose, CEO of L-Tron Corporation. "We are continually looking for ways to ensure the Company's growth and success. We are very pleased to name Trevor as Vice President of Engineering and Sales. His new role reflects the knowledge, expertise, and focus that Trevor brings to his position, including a skill set that will deliver continued improvements to the Company's systems and processes."

When asked about his new role, DiMarco says, "We are fortunate to have such a collaborative team here at L-Tron. I'm looking forward to continuing to work with our teams as we continue to accomplish things together!"

To learn more about Trevor & the L-Tron team visit: https://www.l-tron.com/our-people

About L-Tron Corporation

Established in 1975, L-Tron specializes in world-class data capture hardware and software for the public sector (https://www.L-Tron.com/OSCR360), field mobility, and manufacturing industries. Our mission is to truly understand your workflow challenges and collaborate with you to find a cost-effective solution to optimize your efficiency. We're pleasant, proactive, and passionate about providing service and product excellence. Your success is our purpose!

Media Contact
Julianne Pangal
Marketing Manager
***@l-tron.com
585-383-0050 x115
End
Email:***@l-tron.com Email Verified
Tags:Promotion
Industry:Technology
Location:Rochester - New York - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
L-Tron Corporation News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Nov 18, 2019 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share