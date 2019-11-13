News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
L-Tron Announces Promotion of Trevor DiMarco to Vice President of Engineering & Sales
By: L-Tron
DiMarco has been with L-Tron for six years, during which he has played an instrumental role in the development of the OSCR360 solution for law enforcement, government, and public safety. In his previous role at L-Tron, as Director of Solutions, DiMarco was focused on driving growth in solutions sales, enabling customers to reduce costs, maximize revenue, and improve efficiencies through the utilization of data capture, mobile computing, and robust software offerings.
DiMarco has a strong background in both business operations and engineering, which he began developing as an award-winning Mechanical Engineering student at the University of Rochester, and later continuing on to receive his MBA from Babson University. Prior to joining L-Tron, Trevor excelled as Deputy Director of Manufacturing in Electronics Systems US Defense Manufacturing at BAE Systems in Massachusetts.
"Our company is growing in lots of great ways – strategically, fiscally, and a number of employees to name a few," says RAD DeRose, CEO of L-Tron Corporation. "We are continually looking for ways to ensure the Company's growth and success. We are very pleased to name Trevor as Vice President of Engineering and Sales. His new role reflects the knowledge, expertise, and focus that Trevor brings to his position, including a skill set that will deliver continued improvements to the Company's systems and processes."
When asked about his new role, DiMarco says, "We are fortunate to have such a collaborative team here at L-Tron. I'm looking forward to continuing to work with our teams as we continue to accomplish things together!"
To learn more about Trevor & the L-Tron team visit: https://www.l-
About L-Tron Corporation
Established in 1975, L-Tron specializes in world-class data capture hardware and software for the public sector (https://www.L-
Media Contact
Julianne Pangal
Marketing Manager
***@l-tron.com
585-383-0050 x115
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse