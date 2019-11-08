Migration to Jonestown: African Americans in San Francisco

Public, private and community partners will unite Monday, November 18th for a candlelight vigil & open mic to honor Jonestown ancestors and the Black community still surviving in San Francisco working endlessly to strengthen their lives.

-- News Posted Courtesy of Wright Enterprises Community Spotlight~~Media contact: Majeid Crawfordmajeid@NCLFINC.ORG (mailto:darcy@sfbeautiful.org)Mobile: 415-424-0155We are honored to present an annual gathering of reflection, healing and history in the Historic Fillmore. The New Community Leadership Foundation, San Francisco Beautiful, USF Professor James Taylor, 100 Black Organizations, Arlander R. Cole, SFPD Captain Yulanda Williams, our public, private and community partners will unite Monday, November 18, 2019 for a candlelight vigil & open mic to honor our Jonestown ancestors and Black community still surviving in San Francisco working endlessly to strengthen their lives, families, business and communities. "We will never forget; we will continue to educate and tell the stories", says Captain Yulanda Williams a survivor of Jonestown."African Americans in San Francisco: From Migration to Jonestown" candlelight vigil and open mic program is from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Fillmore "Mini Park" on Fillmore St. between Turk and Golden Gate. Captain Williams will open with brief remarks. Director Sheryl Davis of the S.F. Human Rights Commission will provide a closing statement. Come enjoy delicious hot beverages, music, poetry and community reflections. Reclaim Fillmore/Western Addition history in the name of humanity for the people who perished. The future outcome is to create a dedicated space where people can take a moment, travel through time, read and reflect on the community's vibrant legacy in San Francisco.The New Community Leadership Foundation and San Francisco Beautiful are committed to creating a reflective place in the Fillmore "Mini Park" by dedicating a proper memorial for the victims, surviving individuals and family members that ended in the tragic deaths of 918 people at Jonestown, Guyana on November 18, 1978. The historic memorial will be the first of its kind in San Francisco to acknowledge the Peoples Temple and Jonestown as an integral part of San Francisco's and the Fillmore/Western Addition's social, religious, and political history.The Fillmore "Mini Park" renovation will break ground the Summer of 2020. "The renovation of the mini park symbolizes victory in the African American community. Our community is still alive and organizing to reclaim sacred land", says Jameel Rasheed Patterson the executive director of the New Community Leadership Foundation. Help support our mission of reclaiming and preserving our history of the Fillmore. The Fillmore "Mini Park", Fillmore Heritage Center connects us to our Fillmore past: Bob City, Sun Reporter, Blues, Jazz, the 1966 SFSU student protest, Black Panther Party and more. While we cannot bring back the old Fillmore, we can reflect, heal and make history.We would like to acknowledge our sponsors: LIME Scooters, Mc Donalds, Trader Joe's, Fillmore Jazz Ambassadors, A Better Choice Housing, Interception Equals Change, West Coast Entertainment Association, S.F. Bayview Newspaper, S.F Human Rights Commission, S.F. Recreation & Parks, Renaissance Parents of Success, Special Police Officers Association and a special thanks to D-5 Supervisor Vallie Brown.Darcy BrownExecutive DirectorSan Francisco Beautifulwww.sfbeautiful.org415-307-7707Majeid CrawfordAssociate DirectorNew Community Leadership Foundation415-424-0155