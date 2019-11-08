News By Tag
'Tis the season to save at Traditions at Chesterfield
The Smart Growth community located in Old York Village in Chesterfield will host a Red Tag Sale on its quick move-in homes.
By: American Properties
"This is an exciting opportunity to save thousands on a brand-new home that is in walking distance to everything that Old York Village has to offer," said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President for American Properties Realty, Inc. "Those interested should act quickly as only six quick move-in homes are available at Traditions at Chesterfield."
Available quick move-in homes range from 3-4 bedrooms and 2.5-3 baths with up to 3,205 sq. ft. of living space. All homes offer neo-traditional designs with two car garages. For a full list of available quick move-in homes, please click here: https://www.americanproperties.net/
Traditions at Chesterfield is ideally located in Chesterfield, voted "#1 Best Place to Live in Burlington County" by Philadelphia Magazine. It is also convenient to Princeton, Robbinsville, East Windsor and Monroe. The community is in walking distance to Chesterfield Elementary School, which serves students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grades. The school boasts an A rating for 2019 Best Schools on Niche.com and is also rated 8/10 in test scores and 8/10 in student progress on GreatSchools.org.
The New Jersey Turnpike, I-295, routes 206, 130 plus the Hamilton Train Station are all easily accessible to Traditions at Chesterfield for commuting to Philadelphia or New York City. Residents will find entertainment at nearby Old York Country Club, Laurita Winery, local farms offering fresh produce, fruit and apple picking, along with horseback riding. Shopping is just eight minutes away at Hamilton Market Place, and a short drive to Quaker Bridge Mall. Mercer County Park and shopping at Jackson Outlets is also nearby, and family thrill seekers can visit Six Flags Great Adventure, Hurricane Harbor and Safari Park, all just 30 minutes away. Traditions at Chesterfield community residents enjoy the bike and walking trails throughout the 500 acres of Old York Village, and the recent addition of retail shops directly within the community.
Interested homebuyers can visit the Traditions at Chesterfield Sales Office, located at 7 Borden Lane, Chesterfield, NJ (GPS: 38 Old York Road, Chesterfield)
Media Contact
Design 446
lcrossan@design446.com
732-292-2400
