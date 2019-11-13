News By Tag
Dreamers Unite for Dream Day 2020 in Greater Detroit on November 30th
Ready to Manifest the Life You Want in 2020? This is the Ultimate Vision Board and Brunch Experience
By: AaRC Empowerment
This is NOT your average vision board party! The Dream Day 2020 agenda is packed with a dynamic lineup of guest speakers and interactive sessions leading to the final session, the Vision Manifestation Experience where attendees will create their very own 2020 vision board (supplies and inspiration included).
With ample time to network with the city's most promising next generation, Dreamers will also have the opportunity to enjoy a savory brunch and actively participate in the following sessions:
Dreamers Fireside Chat
'Establish Your Own Greatness' Workshop
Visionary Leadership Workshop
Guest speakers of the day include Sasha Simmons of Create Your Life, Jeannine Brown of Everyday Leads, Sanya Weston of Your Premier Travel Services, Drew Sanders of The Aware Brand , Ken Walker of The K. Walker Collective, Shelby Tinsely of iShallBe App, Lance Woods of We Run 313 and the Future Project and Omar Dismuke II of Agency X.
"I feel so inspired by the work that millennials like myself are doing to move the culture forward in Detroit," says founder Adrienne Carter, a born and raised Detroit native who relocated to the area after living across the U.S. and abroad for more than 10 years. "Dream Day 2020 is my contribution to make sure everyone in Detroit knows that they can accomplish anything they desire in this lifetime".
Dreamers age 13 and up are welcome to join in on this experience! Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite (www.eventbrite.com/
About AaRC Empowerment
AaRC Empowerment was founded in 2016 by Adrienne Carter as an effort to create vision board brunch experiences. Since the first S.O.U.L.S event hosted in Phoenix, Arizona in 2016, the brand has hosted more than five semi annual empowering events and is excited to launch its first event in the greater Detroit area.
Contact
Keiona Eady, 843-312-1027
keiona@theauthenticmessenger.com
***@theauthenticmessenger.com
