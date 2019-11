Dreamers Unite for Dream Day 2020 in Greater Detroit on November 30th

Ready to Manifest the Life You Want in 2020? This is the Ultimate Vision Board and Brunch Experience

By: AaRC Empowerment

Keiona Eady, 843-312-1027

keiona@theauthenticmessenger.com

-- Detroit, get excited to manifest your wildest dreams at a vision board brunch event unlike anything the city has ever seen! With less than 60 days from the start of a new decade, AaRC Empowerment proudly presents, taking place on Saturday November 30, 2019 from Noon to 4pm at the beautiful event space(5640 North Telegraph Road, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127). Dream Day 2020 is a day where more than 100 visionaries, dreamers, and goal crushers will come together in a space of positive synergy and unlimited possibilities to manifest the lives they desire in 2020.This is NOT your average vision board party! The Dream Day 2020 agenda is packed with a dynamic lineup of guest speakers and interactive sessions leading to the final session, thewhere attendees will create their very own 2020 vision board (supplies and inspiration included).With ample time to network with the city's most promising next generation, Dreamers will also have the opportunity to enjoy a savory brunch and actively participate in the following sessions:Guest speakers of the day includeof Create Your Life,of Everyday Leads,of Your Premier Travel Services,of The Aware Brand ,of The K. Walker Collectiveof iShallBe App,of We Run 313 and the Future Project andof Agency X."I feel so inspired by the work that millennials like myself are doing to move the culture forward in Detroit," says founder Adrienne Carter, a born and raised Detroit native who relocated to the area after living across the U.S. and abroad for more than 10 years. "Dream Day 2020 is my contribution to make sure everyone in Detroit knows that they can accomplish anything they desire in this lifetime".Dreamers age 13 and up are welcome to join in on this experience! Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite ( www.eventbrite.com/ e/dream-day- 2020-tickets- 74843939237 ). Early bird ticket options begin at $45 for general admission, $60 for admission plus brunch option, and a $70 admission, brunch, and unlimited mimosa option. Tickets can be purchased through November 30th.AaRC Empowerment was founded in 2016 by Adrienne Carter as an effort to create vision board brunch experiences. Since the first S.O.U.L.S event hosted in Phoenix, Arizona in 2016, the brand has hosted more than five semi annual empowering events and is excited to launch its first event in the greater Detroit area.