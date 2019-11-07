News By Tag
Tomoka Eye Foundation Donates Ocular Exam Equipment to Volusia County's Jesus Clinic
By: Tomoka Eye Foundation
"The doctors were using eye exam equipment from 1973 so we were very much in need of an update," said Jesus Clinic Medical Director Dr. Bill Gilmer. "Tomoka Eye Foundation has been an incredible partner for us over the years and we are so grateful for their time, talent and generosity,"
Dr. Gilmer and his wife Pam said they were called by the Lord in 2005 to open the Jesus Clinic. "Our 15-year anniversary of opening the clinic is January, 2020," said Dr. Gilmer. "We couldn't have served the community this long without the support of so many local doctors staffing the clinic, as well as volunteers such as Physician's Assistants, nurse practitioners, and non-medical volunteers that take care of all the administrative work," he added. Dr. Joseph France, the founder of Tomoka Eye Associates, volunteered for over a decade at the clinic and paved the way for a majority of the young eye doctors over the past 14 years to volunteer. There are approximately 35 nurses, and 30 non-medical volunteers that serve the clinic each month.
They see patients for a variety of eye issues including cataracts as well as retinal and corneal problems. There is no cost to the patients for services, and they are treated and receive exams, procedures, lab work, X-rays, MRI's, glasses and more. Patients must qualify for the program and screeners verify income and employment. Most patients are 'working poor' with no medical insurance and are seen between 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. since most work during the day.
There are several local eye care providers such as optometrists and ophthalmologists that treat patients at no cost each month at the Jesus Clinic. If the patient needs an eye glass prescription filled, LensCrafters donates any needed glasses.
The Jesus Clinic is located at 1630 Mason Ave., Unit A in Daytona Beach. They can be reached at 386-259-6359, or on the web at https://www.facebook.com/
About Tomoka Eye Foundation
Tomoka Eye Foundation is a 501(c)3 Tomoka Eye Foundation raises awareness through education and charitable works. The foundation collects funds and provides educational resources to help local sight related charities as well as support local visually impaired children with poor vision and help with services such as seeing-eye dog services.
The Foundation is committed to the early detection of eye disease through programs such as wellness screenings, lectures and educational books and pamphlets. The Foundation also assists the visually impaired and blind with fundraisers such as "Tea & Biscuits", which provides financial support to organizations that train of guide dogs. For more information on the foundation visit www.tomokaeye.com and click on eye foundation.
About the Jesus Clinic
The Jesus Clinic serves those in need in the Volusia County community by providing free health care for families and individuals with jobs and without medical insurance.
