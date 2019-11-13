News By Tag
Guide to Off Grid Living Launches New Living-Off-Grid.com Website to Complement Its Facebook Groups
The Facebook pages/groups and the off grid website provide info on building off grid homes, producing solar power, growing organic gardens, raising livestock and harvesting rainwater in Arizona, California, New Mexico, New York and Texas
By: Living-Off-Grid.com
"Today's world is full of high-technology gadgets, computers, cell phones, cloud-based services that are all dependent on electricity, but as more than 2 million people found out in California, that can change instantly overnight and without warning," said Robert Hoskins, Editor, Guide to Off Grid Living. "Our living off grid guide is written specifically to help people learn how to survive as long as the sun is shining and the clouds are raining."
"Even if you live in a suburban or a downtown urban environment, almost anyone can prepare themselves and their family to live in a world without water, gas or electricity from local utility companies, which might vanish overnight, whether it be just for a couple of days or many months at a time," Hoskins continued. "On the plus side, imagine what it would be like to live in a home with zero utility or grocery bills."
The site is located at Living-Off-Grid.com and covers a wide variety of off the grid subject matters, how-to articles, video tutorials and guides for beginners, which provide top tips, tricks and strategies for off grid living and homesteading.
For shelter, the site provides insightful information that beginners can use to research, plan and build their first off grid home, cabin, shed, tiny home, container house, earthship, steel building, yurts or wilderness shelters.
For energy, the site details how to harness solar, wind and hydro energy to produce electricity, heat hot water, provide solar lights and ovens for cooking.
For food, the site details how to plant organic raised-bed gardens to grow vegetables, grain, medicinal herbs; how to build aquaponic gardens/fish farms; and how to raise chickens, ducks, rabbits, bees and other live stock to put food on the table.
For water, the site details how to collect water utilizing rainwater harvesting systems using rooftops and collection barrels/cisterns;
For heating, the site details how to select wood stoves, micro stoves, stove top blowers, small rocket stoves or large rocket mass heater/masonry stoves and tutorials on selecting the best chainsaws and how to build a firewood shed to keep wood dry.
In addition to its first five business pages on Facebook, https://livingoffgrid.home.blog/
