News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Political Pundit Danielle Moodie-Mills Launches "Woke AF" Podcast
By: Foote Communications
Moodie-Mills, affectionately known as the "Warrior Princess of Resistance", is a political columnist at Zora Magazine at Medium (https://zora.medium.com/)
"We're a year away from the 2020 presidential election," Moodie-Mills explains, who is also co-host of the podcast, democracy-ish, "and every four years we say how crucial the presidential election is, but this election really is it for America. I'm proud to say that partnering with DNR and DCP is breathing new life into this show at a time when we all need to stop sitting on the sidelines complaining. We need to make a change in the White House and across this country. #WokeAF Daily is here to be a part of that change."
Beginning today, Moodie-Mills' daily show WokeAF show will air exclusively every weekday 9 a.m. EST at http://www.dnrstudios.com/
For interviews with Danielle Moodie-Mills, Chris Colbert or DNR Studios, contact Neil Foote, Foote Communications, neil@neilfoote.com, 214.448.3765.
###
About Danielle Moodie-Mills
Danielle is a cultural connoisseur and political junkie who is a former educator and recovering lobbyist, turned media maven and spin-master extraordinaire. In addition to creating and hosting #WokeAF, she is the co-founder of Moodie-Mills Strategies a boutique PR/Communications firm in New York City. For several years, she scripted, produced, and co-hosted Politini: the most downloaded podcast on BLIS.fm.
About DCP Entertainment
DCP Entertainment (https://www.dcpofficial.com/)
About DNR Studios
DNR Studios (https://www.dnrstudios.com/)
Contact
Neil Foote, Foote Communications
***@neilfoote.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse