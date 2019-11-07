 
Political Pundit Danielle Moodie-Mills Launches "Woke AF" Podcast

NEW YORK - Nov. 11, 2019 - PRLog -- Politico and advocate Danielle Moodie-Mills launched her new daily show, "#WokeAF Daily", in partnership with DNR Studios and DCP Entertainment, joining her fellow progressive radio show host, the Rev. Mark Thompson, who also moved his show, "Make It Plain" from SiriusXM Progress earlier this year.

Moodie-Mills, affectionately known as the "Warrior Princess of Resistance", is a political columnist at Zora Magazine at Medium (https://zora.medium.com/), a new platform for women of color. She is also a regular political commentator on MSNBC. Excited by this new partnership between DNR and DCP, Moodie-Mills believes this is a perfect time and the two best companies to take her show to the next level.

"We're a year away from the 2020 presidential election," Moodie-Mills explains, who is also co-host of the podcast, democracy-ish, "and every four years we say how crucial the presidential election is, but this election really is it for America. I'm proud to say that partnering with DNR and DCP is breathing new life into this show at a time when we all need to stop sitting on the sidelines complaining. We need to make a change in the White House and across this country. #WokeAF Daily is here to be a part of that change."

Beginning today, Moodie-Mills' daily show WokeAF show will air exclusively every weekday 9 a.m. EST at http://www.dnrstudios.com/woke/. Subscribers can hear WokeAF virtually anywhere they play music or podcasts and subscribing is easy. Shows also will be available On Demand immediately following that day's broadcast. Listeners can choose a WokeAF subscription for just $6.95/month or more than 120 hours of programming with the DNR Plus multi-show subscription that includes "WokeAF" and other daily and weekly shows in the DNR Studios network for just $12.95/month. Both options are available now at DNRStudios.com/Woke (http://www.dnrstudios.com/woke/). For more information, visit DNRStudios' FAQ (http://dnrstudios.com/faq).  Listeners can call 855-DMM-WOKE (855-366-9653) to leave a message or chime in on the conversation. You can also follow the show on social: Twitter (https://twitter.com/DeeTwoCents), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/deetwocents/?hl=en) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/groups/WokeAFNation/).

For interviews with Danielle Moodie-Mills, Chris Colbert or DNR Studios, contact Neil Foote, Foote Communications, neil@neilfoote.com, 214.448.3765.

###

About Danielle Moodie-Mills
Danielle is a cultural connoisseur and political junkie who is a former educator and recovering lobbyist, turned media maven and spin-master extraordinaire. In addition to creating and hosting #WokeAF, she is the co-founder of Moodie-Mills Strategies a boutique PR/Communications firm in New York City. For several years, she scripted, produced, and co-hosted Politini: the most downloaded podcast on BLIS.fm.

About DCP Entertainment
DCP Entertainment (https://www.dcpofficial.com/), LLC is your destination for the underrepresented voice, sharing stories you won't find anywhere else. For more information, visit https://www.dcpofficial.com/ and follow @DCPofficial on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About DNR Studios

DNR Studios (https://www.dnrstudios.com/) was started by pioneering radio duo Derek Hartley and Romaine Patterson who have worked in broadcast media for nearly sixteen years. Over the years, they have raised more than $250,000 for various charities encouraging sexual and gender equality, the fight against HIV/AIDS and support for homeless and at-risk youth.

