Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation Hosts Fundraiser for the Grand Bahama Children's Home
Event Set At the Prestigious Commerce Club in Atlanta & Hosted by Good Day Atlanta Anchor Sharon Lawson
By: Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundations
The reception will support efforts to reopen The Grand Bahama Children's Home. The facility, which has been in operation since 1977, provides warm beds, delicious meals, access to education and play areas to orphaned children. In September when the storm hit and flood waters rose, the children at the Grand Bahama Children's home were evacuated to a shelter where they would be safe. Their building was no match for the sheer force of the storm's winds and floods. Once the storm passed, the aftermath revealed a total loss of all items inside with damages to the building. From refrigerators, stoves to toys, books and toothbrushes, the children need items and monetary support to restore normalcy.
Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation Chairman, Michael Thomas said, "Having lived through deadly hurricanes, I know how storms can disrupt and destroy everyday life. As adults, we can figure out how to move on but for children the adjustment can be more challenging and add the issue of being an orphan and it complicates matters even more," he continued "That's why it is so important for us to step up and help restore daily life for these precious children."
The Bahamas Consul General Atlanta, Astra Armbrister-Rolle, will also use the occasion to share what has been done with donations from tens of thousands of people across Atlanta. She will explain how the government has moved quickly and efficiently to take care of its citizens. She will also highlight details on the return of public services and utilities and share major announcements on alliances and partnerships within the business and health industries on the islands. "I'm proud to see the community standing strong with The Bahamas. This is a beautiful example of the village healing itself and I am grateful to the organizers for what they are doing to help," said Armbrister-Rolle.
Tickets are $50 for non-members of the Commerce Club and free to members. They can be purchased at www.culturaltickets.com and additional donations can be made at www.caribbeanculturalarts.org. Media interested in covering the event can contact kaliah@hentonjonesmedia.com.
The Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation is a 501©3 tax exempt organization founded in 2016 by Michael Thomas. The foundation supports hurricane response and recovery and provides educational mentorship programs to young people seeking higher education. In addition, the foundation focuses on the study, advancement and presentation of Caribbean arts, culture and humanities. To learn more about the work of the Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation, visit www.caribbeanculturalarts.org.
The Commerce Club, also commonly known as the 191 Club Atlanta. Located at one of the most prestigious, well-known addresses in downtown Atlanta – 191 Peachtree St. in the incredible One Ninety One Peachtree Tower – The goal of the Club 191 Atlanta is to develop the leaders of today and tomorrow for the city of Atlanta.
