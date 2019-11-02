News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Coming Soon to the Capital City: "Good Day Carson" TV Launches December 2nd
5 day a week morning show focused on Carson City, Carson Valley and the Capital Region to debut.
By: NGBN.TV
The show titled, Good Day Carson, is the next project for the NGBN Carson City TV Platform, which aims to produce quality, community-focused content to areas often overshadowed by larger markets. This is the case with nearby Reno; yet, many consider Carson City too small to stand on its own. But the producers of Good Day Carson think differently.
"We [in Carson City] have a story to tell; and that story is unique to this community," says Ian Hill NGBN.TV Chief Community Builder. "Carson City was chosen for a reason-and what we are doing here will be the first of its kind in the country. We are so excited to be launching Carson and the Capital Region's first morning show."
Since the goal of the show goes far beyond just reading the news, this won't be a mirror of the typical news stations in Reno.
The content will be centered around the community, for the community, and by the community. That means there will be plenty of opportunities to get involved. While the cast of Good Day Carson will guide the start to your day, the community is essential to the success, and not just as viewers. The show includes a weekly guest host, featured businesses and nonprofits, as well as a weekly "Community Champion" selected by the viewers. Segments are also designed to be interactive, including social media polls and suggestions from the audience. Even if you think you know everything Carson City has to offer, the show aims to build connections and community.
The show will premiere December 2nd, running each weekday from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on the NGBN.TV ConnectedTV app, available on Amazon FireStick, Roku devices, Apple TV, and more, as well as on CarsonCityNV.tv and even Facebook.
Good Day Carson will be hosted by local Carson City residents and friends, Alex Walden and Ken Farley.
"This show purpose is to give viewers a positive start to their day, while we celebrate all the things that make our area a great place to live," said Hill. "I believe viewers throughout the capital region will come to love starting their days with Alex and Ken; they are fun, thoughtful, smart and caring. They are perfect to lead this effort to help people have a great day."
Ken, a local realtor and host of "Home Means Carson," was eager to take on the honor of leading. "I wasn't raised here, but I fell in love with Carson City. This is my home and I take pride in welcoming others into the community for a living. Now, I get to represent and share some of the best of this region in a voice that is uniquely Carson City."
Alex, a marketing manager and small business owner, couldn't agree more. "We are genuine Carson City residents. We live here, work here; my daughters go to school here and when the show signs off, I'm going to be rushing home to get them off on time, just like everyone else. We are fortunate to represent Carson City, and look forward to sharing our love for this community with you each and everyday."
The show will kick off December 2, 2019 at 6:00 a.m.. For more information on how to watch, please visit www.carsoncitynv.tv.
Media Contact
Ken Farley
***@ngbn.tv
888-575-6127
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse