Reuveni Real Estate Announces Six New Hires
Company Growth Reflects Expanding Project Portfolio in Luxury Development Sector
By: Reuveni Real Estate
"These new hires reflect Reuveni Real Estate's overall extraordinary growth since its inception in 2017 and our rapidly expanding project portfolio," says the firm's founder, President and CEO Shlomi Reuveni. "We're bucking the common perception that the luxury new development market is slowing down. Not for us. We are continuing to expand in a lean and strategic manner, and our new team members will ensure that our proven record of success will continue, as will our commitment to deliver the outstanding results that our clients have come to expect."
Reuveni Real Estate New Team Members
Patricia Parker, Head of Sales
Parker will direct sales activities for upcoming projects and oversee on-site staff. A former executive at Extell Development, Parker brings over 25 years of sales and client liaison experience to her current position. Her accomplishments include a proven record of cultivating and enhancing relationships with affluent clients from all over the world and independently handling complex, delicate phone negotiations with multiple clients and, at times, in multiple languages. At Extell, Parker functioned as head of sales for One Manhattan Square, responsible for introducing it to the broker community, raising the project's visibility and creating a buzz for Extell's largest property to date. She also was the head of sales for One57, one of the premier properties in midtown Manhattan.
Parker earned a Bachelor of Arts in French and Italian from University of Kent at Canterbury, Canterbury, England.
Laura Kosik, Sales Associate
Kosik will be responsible for the marketing and sales of upcoming projects, driving outreach, managing traffic and completing lead follow-up to facilitate the sales of all available units. She will report to Parker. Kosik brings a successful track record of marketing luxury residential rentals in ground up, existing developments and pre-war building environments. She was previously leasing director residential for The Durst Organization, where she assisted the vice president in overseeing a 6,000-unit portfolio of luxury rental product with a total rent roll of $200 million annually. Kosik, who is a licensed real estate broker, received Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from Northeastern University.
Haley Schult, Project Associate
In her role at Reuveni Real Estate, Schult will closely collaborate with all involved in a project, including the developer client, marketing, sales, public relations, and operation teams, to ensure effective project management. She will also work side-by-side with marketing for new residential condominium development marketing and sales campaigns, overseeing them through the planning stages to implementation.
Schult brings years of experience at Ralph Lauren and public relations firms to her role as project associate for Reuveni. Her diverse experience has helped craft a strong and diverse skill set enabling her to provide clients with unparalleled service. Blending her background in inventory management and forecasting with a knack for communication and people, Haley's support of project teams is essential for the success of each project on a day-to-day basis.
Growing up in Southampton, New York, as the daughter of a real estate developer, Schult has an innate eye for great craftsmanship and is passionate about innovative design. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in communications from Marymount Manhattan College.
Andrew Singer, Data Analyst
Singer will perform market research using publicly available information and proprietary databases to identify, quantify and analyze macroeconomic and microeconomic trends across a variety of property types, and work with the director of new development to create customer-tailored research reports for current and prospective clients.
Singer was previously an analyst for Signature Realty NJ, where he completed asset valuations and monitored and analyzed specified commercial and residential real estate market conditions. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Emory University.
Luis Peguero, Katie Tejada, On-Site Project Coordinators
Peguero and Tejada will provide administrative support to the sales director and sales associates for upcoming new development projects, perform data entry and calendar management, and interact with the brokerage community and direct buyers as the first line of communication.
Peguero was previously a licensed real estate salesperson for Bond New York, where he provided property tours to prospective tenants, cold called clients to obtain listings and educated clients on the current real estate market. He is a student at Baruch College/CUNY Zicklin School of Business, where he expects to receive a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in real estate in May 2020.
Tejada was previously senior sales representative for Bowlero Corporation, where she converted event inquiries into booked events, consistently met or exceeded her monthly sales goal and helped the director of sales prepare for trade shows and promotional events. She received a B.A. in science-sports management from the University of Tampa.
"The new staff members complement our existing talent, and will assist us as we continue to expand our footprint in marketing and sales in the luxury real estate development sector," says Reuveni.
About Reuveni Real Estate
Reuveni Real Estate is a privately owned and operated brokerage company founded by industry expert Shlomi Reuveni. The firm focuses on the sales and marketing of conversion and ground up new development projects. With more than 30 years of real estate experience and an impeccable reputation, President/CEO Reuveni has successfully collaborated with the New York City real estate brokerage community, developer clients, and industry professionals. Reuveni is known industry-wide for his hands-on approach, and has been the driving force behind the design, pre-development planning, marketing and sales process of over $3 billion of conversion and ground up new development projects.
Reuveni Real Estate's development services include research and analytics, pre-development planning and design, marketing and branding, brokerage and sales, and advisory services.
