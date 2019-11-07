 
L-Tron Announces October Employee of the Month

By: L-Tron
 
 
Alex & her partner OSCR360
Alex & her partner OSCR360
 
VICTOR, N.Y. - Nov. 11, 2019 - PRLog -- L-Tron is pleased to honor Alexandra Myers as Employee of the Month for October! L-Tron's Employee of the Month Award goes to an outstanding employee who embraces leadership and works hard to provide quality solutions to L-Tron customers.

Alexandra or "Alex" has been with L-Tron for two years and currently works in the position of OSCR360 Account Manager. Alex travels the country with OSCR360, demoing to law enforcement agencies, fire departments, colleges and universities, and government agencies.

Recently, Alex received a glowing handwritten letter of compliment from a member of the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force. One excerpt states that, "Without question, [Alex] is an incredibly professional individual that does an outstanding job representing L-Tron and the product. She is poised, articulate, knowledgeable and patient. She took the time to thoroughly answer everyone's questions and stuck with us until there were no questions left."

Although Alex spends most of her time traveling the country with OSCR (https://www.L-Tron.com/OSCR360), she is known around the office for her contagious positive attitude and sense of humor. She is patient, eloquent and highly dedicated to whatever she puts her mind to. Outside of the office, Alex enjoys exploring new cafes and eateries, snowmobiling with her family, and volunteering with the American Cancer Society.

"Alex consistently receives positive affirmations from our customers for her professionalism and knowledge of OSCR360," says Trevor DiMarco, L-Tron's Vice President of Engineering and Sales. "She is an outstanding representative of OSCR360 and our Company."

The L-Tron team recognized Alex's accomplishments this past week with a group celebration consisting of a team-building "escape room" challenge, which revealed Alex as the Employee of the Month – only after the winning team scanned a barcode with L-Tron's very own 4910LR Driver's License Scanner (https://www.l-tron.com/solutions/electronic-ticketing-e-citation) Alex received an award certificate signed by everyone in the office, a framed copy of her letter of compliment, a gift card to her favorite restaurant and the Employee of the Month parking spot at L-Tron. Congratulations, Alex!

About L-Tron Corporation

Established in 1975, L-Tron specializes in world-class data capture hardware and software for the public sector, field mobility, and manufacturing industries. Our mission is to truly understand your workflow challenges and collaborate with you to find a cost-effective solution to optimize your efficiency. We're pleasant, proactive, and passionate about providing service and product excellence. Your success is our purpose!

Contact
Julianne Pangal
***@l-tron.com
