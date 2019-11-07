News By Tag
L-Tron Announces October Employee of the Month
By: L-Tron
Alexandra or "Alex" has been with L-Tron for two years and currently works in the position of OSCR360 Account Manager. Alex travels the country with OSCR360, demoing to law enforcement agencies, fire departments, colleges and universities, and government agencies.
Recently, Alex received a glowing handwritten letter of compliment from a member of the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force. One excerpt states that, "Without question, [Alex] is an incredibly professional individual that does an outstanding job representing L-Tron and the product. She is poised, articulate, knowledgeable and patient. She took the time to thoroughly answer everyone's questions and stuck with us until there were no questions left."
Although Alex spends most of her time traveling the country with OSCR
"Alex consistently receives positive affirmations from our customers for her professionalism and knowledge of OSCR360," says Trevor DiMarco, L-Tron's Vice President of Engineering and Sales. "She is an outstanding representative of OSCR360 and our Company."
The L-Tron team recognized Alex's accomplishments this past week with a group celebration consisting of a team-building "escape room" challenge, which revealed Alex as the Employee of the Month – only after the winning team scanned a barcode with L-Tron's very own 4910LR Driver's License Scanner
About L-Tron Corporation
Established in 1975, L-Tron specializes in world-class data capture hardware and software for the public sector, field mobility, and manufacturing industries. Our mission is to truly understand your workflow challenges and collaborate with you to find a cost-effective solution to optimize your efficiency. We're pleasant, proactive, and passionate about providing service and product excellence. Your success is our purpose!
