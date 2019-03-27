News By Tag
Crafting qualifications to accelerate adoption of Additive Manufacturing
The first diplomas awarded for the new harmonized qualification system for AM developed by EWF will contribute to a faster adoption of this key enabling technology and ensure the future of European industrial competitiveness
By: EWF
This new qualification system relies on EWF's expertise in the development of advanced harmonized qualifications that are broadly used and recognized. These qualifications, as with all other developed by EWF, are a result of the cooperative work between the federation and experts representing both industry and education (e.g. training centres, universities, and research organisations)
EWF currently offers Qualifications in Metal AM, three at the Operator level and three at Engineering level. And they have been gathering momentum, with the International harmonised qualifications for professionals in additive manufacturing already recognized in 33 European countries. The first countries offering these qualifications are Italy, Germany, France, UK and Spain, and the first course for Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) operator started this year in Italy, with the first diplomas already awarded.
Ensuring the broadest and fastest adoption of this qualification system, EWF and its partners are actively pursuing the creation of support bodies. First, an AM Observatory, to map and monitor AM's industry technological trends, skills shortages and mismatches, policies and figures for the AM Qualification System. Additionally, two Councils (Industry and Education) were created, whose mission is to identify and validate skills needs and implement AM training courses and approve training guidelines of the AM Qualification System.
In summary, the uniqueness of EWF's harmonized qualification and quality systems create a swift pathway for the recognition of qualifications in countries that are already engaged with the system, supporting a faster and broader adoption of this new qualification system for Additive Manufacturing. Currently, this ecosystem comprises 46 countries, 44 ANBs (Authorized Nominated Bodies)
A large potential market potential for companies to tap into
Additive Manufacturing is a comprehensive name for all the technologies that build 3D objects by adding layer-upon-layer, regardless of the type of material. It encompasses many technologies including subsets like 3D Printing, Rapid Prototyping (RP), Direct Digital Manufacturing (DDM), layered manufacturing and additive fabrication. Its potential range of applications is nearly limitless, ranging from AEC (architecture, engineering and construction)
According to the Wohlers Associates report[1], a reputable consultancy, the 3D Printing Industry's growth forecast for 2020 is $15.8 billion for all AM products and services worldwide. The company expects revenue forecast to climb up to $23.9 billion in 2022, and $35.6 billion in 2024. The report highlights notable AM-related activities in many industries, including aerospace. The team collected insights from leading industrial companies worldwide to gain perspective on the use of Additive Manufacturing to produce end-use parts. The inquiry found that within the factors driving this strong growth of Additive Manufacturing worldwide there is a renewed focus on:
· Design for additive manufacturing (DfAM);
· Education and training;
· Post-processing and post-process automation;
· Materials diversification;
· Custom products and low-volume manufacturing;
· Partnerships and collaborations;
· Start-
· Viable supply chains;
· Data, security, and interconnectivity;
· Investment in applications;
Education and training is a key enabler for this transformation, as digital technologies become a critical part of all manufacturing processes.
The complete whitepaper can be found at https://www.ewf.be/
About the European Federation for Welding, Joining and Cutting
EWF is a pioneer in implementing a harmonized qualification and certification system for joining professionals. Through European projects EWF has been innovating in training methodologies and involved in the development of new technologies and uses for joining. Through its member organisations, EWF has established a firm link to the local industry, providing knowledge and training as well as participating in research initiatives that address the most pressing questions and challenges in the field of joining technologies.
https://www.ewf.be
[1] https://www.forbes.com/
