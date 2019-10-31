 
34th Annual BEYA STEM Conference to Attract National STEM Leaders, Professionals, and Students

By: Career Communications Group
 
 
BALTIMORE - Nov. 5, 2019 - PRLog -- Hosted by US Black Engineer & Information Technology magazine, The Council of HBCU Engineering Deans and Lockheed Martin Corporation, the 34th Annual BEYA STEM Conference will take place on February 13-15, 2020, at the Washington Marriott Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The event-packed three-day event unites thousands of students, college representatives, professionals, and leaders in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). The agenda includes seminars and workshops, networking opportunities, and the conference's popular career fair, which provides access to leading employers.

Also included on the agenda is the Black Engineer of the Year Awards ceremony recognizing notable achievements and accomplishments in STEM.

The recipients of the 2020 Black Engineer of the Year Awards are:

BLACK ENGINEER OF THE YEAR AWARDS in 2020

BLACK ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

LTG Bruce T. Crawford
U.S. Army Chief Information Officer/G-6
United States Army

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT IN GOVERNMENT

Dr. Kandis Y. Boyd
Deputy Director, Office of Weather and Air Quality
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Clayton Turner
Deputy Center Director
NASA Langley Research Center

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT IN INDUSTRY

Marcos Purty
Plant Executive Director
General Motors

Carolyn Nichols
Director, Logistics - Sustainment Programs, V-22 Osprey
The Boeing Company

COMMUNITY SERVICE IN GOVERNMENT

Stephanie Kelly Jordan
Engineer
Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

COMMUNITY SERVICE IN INDUSTRY

Debra Curry
Engineer IV - Systems Engineering
Bell

Kamani Padayachee
Business Process Analyst
Boston Scientific Corporation

DAVE BARCLAY AWARD for AFFIRMATIVE ACTION

Gwendolyn Doss
Software Engineering Manager
The Boeing Company

Major Thomas Bishop
Project Engineer
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

EDUCATIONAL LEADERSHIP– COLLEGE-LEVEL PROMOTION OF EDUCATION

Dr. Sylvia Thomas
Associate Professor, Electrical Engineering
University of South Florida

EDUCATIONAL LEADERSHIP – CORPORATE PROMOTION OF EDUCATION

Dr. Dorian G. Newton
Director, Technical Services
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Technical Solutions Division

GEM OUTSTANDING YOUNG ALUMNUS/GEM STUDENT LEADERSHIP

Samuel Williams, Jr.
Principal Mechanical Engineer
Northrop Grumman

MOST PROMISING ENGINEER IN GOVERNMENT

Dr. Sean Spence
International Strategy Consultant
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

LT Jaleesa Harrigan
RX Propulsion Division Officer
USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

MOST PROMISING ENGINEER IN INDUSTRY

Dr. Monique Farrell
Principal Materials Process Engineer
Northrop Grumman

Dr. Mark McKelvin, Jr.
Senior Engineering Specialist
The Aerospace Corporation

MOST PROMISING SCIENTIST

Dr. Kimberly Steward
Discovery Chemistry Fungicide Group Leader
Corteva Agriscience

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL CONTRIBUTION IN GOVERNMENT

Demica Ware
Cybersecurity/Interoperability Technical Expert
Department of Defense/United States Air Force

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL CONTRIBUTION IN INDUSTRY

Dr. Nandi Leslie
Engineering Fellow
Raytheon Company

Christopher Reid
Associate Technical Fellow
The Boeing Company

PROFESSIONAL ACHIEVEMENT IN GOVERNMENT

Sheana Walters
General Engineer
Missile Defense Agency

Phillip Baptiste
Project Manager, Maritime Tactical Command and Control System
Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific

PROFESSIONAL ACHIEVEMENT IN INDUSTRY

Lara Suarez
Principal Cyber Operations Engineer
The MITRE Corporation

Kelly Lierzer
Associate Director of Project Engineering, Adaptive Military Exhaust Programs
United Technologies Corporation - Pratt & Whitney

RESEARCH LEADERSHIP

Carl Fonville, P.E.
Staff Development Engineer
General Motors

SENIOR INVESTIGATOR

Dr. Francois Ntone
Senior Technical Advisor
Cummins Inc.

TECHNICAL SALES & MARKETING

Kennedy Pereira
Technical Sales Director
AT&T

LEGACY AWARDS

Michael Dawson
Information Systems Supervisor
General Dynamics Information Technology

Myron Fletcher Sr.
Senior Flight Test Engineer
The Boeing Company

Kevin Goncalves
Engineer
Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Newport

William Green
Senior Technical Staff Member
IBM Supply Chain Engineering

MAJ Albert LeCounte
Major
US Army Special Operations Command

Thomas Peeples
Senior Technical Project Manager, Aviation
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Jesse Peoples, Jr.
Chief Security Architect
Leidos

Corey Randolph
R&D Engineer
Nissan Technical Center North America

Audrell Samuels
Subcontract Administrator Sr.
Lockheed Martin Corporation

Kierra Smith
Senior Software Engineer
Walmart Information Security Engineering

Nnennaya Udochu
Analog Engineer
Intel Corporation

Read more about the 2020 BEYA Awardees here:  https://www.blackengineer.com/article/34th-annual-beya-co...

About the BEYA STEM Conference

The BEYA STEM Conference is produced by Career Communications Group, publisher of the US Black Engineer & Information Technology magazine, in partnership with the Council of Engineering Deans of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and corporate sponsor Lockheed Martin Corporation.

About Career Communications Group, Inc.

Career Communications Group, Inc. (CCG) is a leading media company that supports employers in promoting diversity in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields through conferences, publications, and websites. As nationally renowned experts and thought leaders in the field, Career Communications Group also provides consultative support and expertise with their internal strategies and programs.

About the Council of Engineering Deans of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities

The Engineering Schools at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) graduate a significant number of African American graduates who go on to receive their doctorates in science and engineering.  HBCUs produce 27 percent of African American students with bachelor's degrees in STEM fields.
