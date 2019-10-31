News By Tag
34th Annual BEYA STEM Conference to Attract National STEM Leaders, Professionals, and Students
By: Career Communications Group
The event-packed three-day event unites thousands of students, college representatives, professionals, and leaders in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). The agenda includes seminars and workshops, networking opportunities, and the conference's popular career fair, which provides access to leading employers.
Also included on the agenda is the Black Engineer of the Year Awards ceremony recognizing notable achievements and accomplishments in STEM.
The recipients of the 2020 Black Engineer of the Year Awards are:
BLACK ENGINEER OF THE YEAR AWARDS in 2020
BLACK ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
LTG Bruce T. Crawford
U.S. Army Chief Information Officer/G-6
United States Army
CAREER ACHIEVEMENT IN GOVERNMENT
Dr. Kandis Y. Boyd
Deputy Director, Office of Weather and Air Quality
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Clayton Turner
Deputy Center Director
NASA Langley Research Center
CAREER ACHIEVEMENT IN INDUSTRY
Marcos Purty
Plant Executive Director
General Motors
Carolyn Nichols
Director, Logistics - Sustainment Programs, V-22 Osprey
The Boeing Company
COMMUNITY SERVICE IN GOVERNMENT
Stephanie Kelly Jordan
Engineer
Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic
COMMUNITY SERVICE IN INDUSTRY
Debra Curry
Engineer IV - Systems Engineering
Bell
Kamani Padayachee
Business Process Analyst
Boston Scientific Corporation
DAVE BARCLAY AWARD for AFFIRMATIVE ACTION
Gwendolyn Doss
Software Engineering Manager
The Boeing Company
Major Thomas Bishop
Project Engineer
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
EDUCATIONAL LEADERSHIP– COLLEGE-LEVEL PROMOTION OF EDUCATION
Dr. Sylvia Thomas
Associate Professor, Electrical Engineering
University of South Florida
EDUCATIONAL LEADERSHIP – CORPORATE PROMOTION OF EDUCATION
Dr. Dorian G. Newton
Director, Technical Services
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Technical Solutions Division
GEM OUTSTANDING YOUNG ALUMNUS/GEM STUDENT LEADERSHIP
Samuel Williams, Jr.
Principal Mechanical Engineer
Northrop Grumman
MOST PROMISING ENGINEER IN GOVERNMENT
Dr. Sean Spence
International Strategy Consultant
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
LT Jaleesa Harrigan
RX Propulsion Division Officer
USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)
MOST PROMISING ENGINEER IN INDUSTRY
Dr. Monique Farrell
Principal Materials Process Engineer
Northrop Grumman
Dr. Mark McKelvin, Jr.
Senior Engineering Specialist
The Aerospace Corporation
MOST PROMISING SCIENTIST
Dr. Kimberly Steward
Discovery Chemistry Fungicide Group Leader
Corteva Agriscience
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL CONTRIBUTION IN GOVERNMENT
Demica Ware
Cybersecurity/
Department of Defense/United States Air Force
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL CONTRIBUTION IN INDUSTRY
Dr. Nandi Leslie
Engineering Fellow
Raytheon Company
Christopher Reid
Associate Technical Fellow
The Boeing Company
PROFESSIONAL ACHIEVEMENT IN GOVERNMENT
Sheana Walters
General Engineer
Missile Defense Agency
Phillip Baptiste
Project Manager, Maritime Tactical Command and Control System
Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific
PROFESSIONAL ACHIEVEMENT IN INDUSTRY
Lara Suarez
Principal Cyber Operations Engineer
The MITRE Corporation
Kelly Lierzer
Associate Director of Project Engineering, Adaptive Military Exhaust Programs
United Technologies Corporation - Pratt & Whitney
RESEARCH LEADERSHIP
Carl Fonville, P.E.
Staff Development Engineer
General Motors
SENIOR INVESTIGATOR
Dr. Francois Ntone
Senior Technical Advisor
Cummins Inc.
TECHNICAL SALES & MARKETING
Kennedy Pereira
Technical Sales Director
AT&T
LEGACY AWARDS
Michael Dawson
Information Systems Supervisor
General Dynamics Information Technology
Myron Fletcher Sr.
Senior Flight Test Engineer
The Boeing Company
Kevin Goncalves
Engineer
Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Newport
William Green
Senior Technical Staff Member
IBM Supply Chain Engineering
MAJ Albert LeCounte
Major
US Army Special Operations Command
Thomas Peeples
Senior Technical Project Manager, Aviation
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Jesse Peoples, Jr.
Chief Security Architect
Leidos
Corey Randolph
R&D Engineer
Nissan Technical Center North America
Audrell Samuels
Subcontract Administrator Sr.
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Kierra Smith
Senior Software Engineer
Walmart Information Security Engineering
Nnennaya Udochu
Analog Engineer
Intel Corporation
Read more about the 2020 BEYA Awardees here: https://www.blackengineer.com/
About the BEYA STEM Conference
The BEYA STEM Conference is produced by Career Communications Group, publisher of the US Black Engineer & Information Technology magazine, in partnership with the Council of Engineering Deans of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and corporate sponsor Lockheed Martin Corporation.
About Career Communications Group, Inc.
Career Communications Group, Inc. (CCG) is a leading media company that supports employers in promoting diversity in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields through conferences, publications, and websites. As nationally renowned experts and thought leaders in the field, Career Communications Group also provides consultative support and expertise with their internal strategies and programs.
About the Council of Engineering Deans of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities
The Engineering Schools at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) graduate a significant number of African American graduates who go on to receive their doctorates in science and engineering. HBCUs produce 27 percent of African American students with bachelor's degrees in STEM fields.
