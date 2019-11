34th Annual BEYA STEM Conference to Attract National STEM Leaders, Professionals, and Students

By: Career Communications Group

-- Hosted bymagazine, The Council of HBCU Engineering Deans and Lockheed Martin Corporation, the 34th Annual BEYA STEM Conference will take place on February 13-15, 2020, at the Washington Marriott Hotel in Washington, D.C.The event-packed three-day event unites thousands of students, college representatives, professionals, and leaders in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). The agenda includes seminars and workshops, networking opportunities, and the conference's popular career fair, which provides access to leading employers.Also included on the agenda is the Black Engineer of the Year Awards ceremony recognizing notable achievements and accomplishments in STEM.The recipients of the 2020 Black Engineer of the Year Awards are:BLACK ENGINEER OF THE YEARLTG Bruce T. CrawfordU.S. Army Chief Information Officer/G-6United States ArmyCAREER ACHIEVEMENT IN GOVERNMENTDr. Kandis Y. BoydDeputy Director, Office of Weather and Air QualityNational Oceanic and Atmospheric AdministrationClayton TurnerDeputy Center DirectorNASA Langley Research CenterCAREER ACHIEVEMENT IN INDUSTRYMarcos PurtyPlant Executive DirectorGeneral MotorsCarolyn NicholsDirector, Logistics - Sustainment Programs, V-22 OspreyThe Boeing CompanyCOMMUNITY SERVICE IN GOVERNMENTStephanie Kelly JordanEngineerNaval Information Warfare Center AtlanticCOMMUNITY SERVICE IN INDUSTRYDebra CurryEngineer IV - Systems EngineeringBellKamani PadayacheeBusiness Process AnalystBoston Scientific CorporationDAVE BARCLAY AWARD for AFFIRMATIVE ACTIONGwendolyn DossSoftware Engineering ManagerThe Boeing CompanyMajor Thomas BishopProject EngineerU.S. Army Corps of EngineersEDUCATIONAL LEADERSHIP– COLLEGE-LEVEL PROMOTION OF EDUCATIONDr. Sylvia ThomasAssociate Professor, Electrical EngineeringUniversity of South FloridaEDUCATIONAL LEADERSHIP – CORPORATE PROMOTION OF EDUCATIONDr. Dorian G. NewtonDirector, Technical ServicesHuntington Ingalls Industries, Technical Solutions DivisionGEM OUTSTANDING YOUNG ALUMNUS/GEM STUDENT LEADERSHIPSamuel Williams, Jr.Principal Mechanical EngineerNorthrop GrummanMOST PROMISING ENGINEER IN GOVERNMENTDr. Sean SpenceInternational Strategy ConsultantU.S. Army Corps of EngineersLT Jaleesa HarriganRX Propulsion Division OfficerUSS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)MOST PROMISING ENGINEER IN INDUSTRYDr. Monique FarrellPrincipal Materials Process EngineerNorthrop GrummanDr. Mark McKelvin, Jr.Senior Engineering SpecialistThe Aerospace CorporationMOST PROMISING SCIENTISTDr. Kimberly StewardDiscovery Chemistry Fungicide Group LeaderCorteva AgriscienceOUTSTANDING TECHNICAL CONTRIBUTION IN GOVERNMENTDemica WareCybersecurity/Interoperability Technical ExpertDepartment of Defense/United States Air ForceOUTSTANDING TECHNICAL CONTRIBUTION IN INDUSTRYDr. Nandi LeslieEngineering FellowRaytheon CompanyChristopher ReidAssociate Technical FellowThe Boeing CompanyPROFESSIONAL ACHIEVEMENT IN GOVERNMENTSheana WaltersGeneral EngineerMissile Defense AgencyPhillip BaptisteProject Manager, Maritime Tactical Command and Control SystemNaval Information Warfare Center PacificPROFESSIONAL ACHIEVEMENT IN INDUSTRYLara SuarezPrincipal Cyber Operations EngineerThe MITRE CorporationKelly LierzerAssociate Director of Project Engineering, Adaptive Military Exhaust ProgramsUnited Technologies Corporation - Pratt & WhitneyRESEARCH LEADERSHIPCarl Fonville, P.E.Staff Development EngineerGeneral MotorsSENIOR INVESTIGATORDr. Francois NtoneSenior Technical AdvisorCummins Inc.TECHNICAL SALES & MARKETINGKennedy PereiraTechnical Sales DirectorAT&TLEGACY AWARDSMichael DawsonInformation Systems SupervisorGeneral Dynamics Information TechnologyMyron Fletcher Sr.Senior Flight Test EngineerThe Boeing CompanyKevin GoncalvesEngineerNaval Undersea Warfare Center Division, NewportWilliam GreenSenior Technical Staff MemberIBM Supply Chain EngineeringMAJ Albert LeCounteMajorUS Army Special Operations CommandThomas PeeplesSenior Technical Project Manager, AviationThe Goodyear Tire & Rubber CompanyJesse Peoples, Jr.Chief Security ArchitectLeidosCorey RandolphR&D EngineerNissan Technical Center North AmericaAudrell SamuelsSubcontract Administrator Sr.Lockheed Martin CorporationKierra SmithSenior Software EngineerWalmart Information Security EngineeringNnennaya UdochuAnalog EngineerIntel CorporationRead more about the 2020 BEYA Awardees here: https://www.blackengineer.com/ article/34th- annual-beya- co... The BEYA STEM Conference is produced by Career Communications Group, publisher of themagazine, in partnership with the Council of Engineering Deans of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and corporate sponsor Lockheed Martin Corporation.Career Communications Group, Inc. (CCG) is a leading media company that supports employers in promoting diversity in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields through conferences, publications, and websites. As nationally renowned experts and thought leaders in the field, Career Communications Group also provides consultative support and expertise with their internal strategies and programs.The Engineering Schools at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) graduate a significant number of African American graduates who go on to receive their doctorates in science and engineering. HBCUs produce 27 percent of African American students with bachelor's degrees in STEM fields.