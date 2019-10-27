News By Tag
L-Tron's OSCR360 Team to Exhibit at NYSIAAI Seminar
By: L-Tron
Fire agencies from California, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio have been among the first users to adopt the OSCR360 technology. To date, an additional 25+ states and hundreds of agencies have incorporated OSCR into the standard operating procedures, including Austin Police Department, Boston Police Department, and Orange County, Florida Sheriff's Office.
OSCR's 360-degree photography captures every inch of evidence from floor to ceiling, resulting in a striking 360-degree view of the entire fire scene. Low lighting and poor environmental conditions do not hinder OSCR's ability to capture compelling digital photos. Investigators can virtually revisit the fire scene to search for missing details, jog a witness' memory, or consult with other investigators. While the photos themselves are compelling, the purpose-built software is what really sets OSCR360 apart. The software ties each piece of digital evidence together, resulting in a comprehensive, easy-to-follow presentation for viewers. Whether the presentation is used during the investigative phase, in a courtroom trial, or even as a training/incident preplanning tool, OSCR's distinctive capabilities deliver a true and accurate representation of the scene/case.
"We always enjoy collaborating with firefighters and investigators as the L-Tron team travels the country, and this event is extra special to us since it's in our own backyard," says Gayle DeRose, L-Tron principle, and COO. "One of the things that makes OSCR so unique is that it was developed straight from the voice of public safety. We look forward to networking with firefighters and investigators at the President's Reception and hope to learn more about challenges faced during arson investigations."
About L-Tron Corporation
Established in 1975, L-Tron specializes in world-class data capture hardware and software for the public sector, field mobility, and manufacturing industries. Our mission is to truly understand your workflow challenges and collaborate with you to find a cost-effective solution to optimize your efficiency. We're pleasant, proactive, and passionate about providing service and product excellence. Your success is our purpose!
